Elene Clara (Orr) Monroe 4/20/1949 - 6/19/2022 Elene Clara Orr Monroe, 73, of Bulhl Idaho, passed away at home on June 19, 2022.
She was born on April 20,1949 in Montpelier Idaho, to Vyrin King Orr and Dora Josephine Lewis Orr.
In 1967, she married Terry Humpherys and together they had 4 children; Todd, Jeff, Michelle and Jeremy.
Wayne and Wendy were born in 1982, and later adopted by her husband Steve Neslen.
She then married the love of her life Nelson (Harpo) Monroe on October 18, 2013. They shared a love of travel and many motorcycle adventures.
At a young age Elly loved playing the piano. In High School she was active in the drill team, where she was named Pep Club Drill Royalty. Later in her life she enjoyed playing softball , ceramics and bowling which she still holds the 707, high scratch series in Montpelier.
Elly started the first dog grooming business in Montpelier ID, and later she offered pick up and drop off services to her customers in Bear Lake and Caribou County.
She was always a hard worker, providing for her 6 children as a single mother. She drove large equipment haul trucks for mining companies and did so until she retired.
Elly's love for animals came at a early age where her father taught her to hunt and ride horses. Later in life she enjoyed barrel racing and using her horses while herding goats on mountain ranges.
Elly's children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren, were her world and she loved them all unconditionally.
She is survived by her husband, Nelson (Harpo) Monroe; her children,Todd (Kathy) Humpherys, Jeff (Karen) Humpherys, Michelle (Randy) Singleton, Jeremy (Candy) Humpherys, Wayne (Tallisa) Neslen, Jason Loucks, Mary(Carlos) Gonzalez, Heather(Enrique) Gonzalez, Rebecca (Abram) Simmions; 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother, LaRoy Orr and sister Edith Perkins.
Perceeded in death by father and mother, Vyrin and Dora Orr; brother, Larry Orr; sister, Sheryl Cronquist; brother, Ken Orr; daughter, Wendy Loucks and great-grandson, Hudson Humpherys.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the St. Charles Church (75 N. Main Street, St. Charles, Idaho) with a viewing prior to the services from 12:00 - 12:45 p.m.