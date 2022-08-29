Elva (Kunz) Nield

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Elva (Kunz) Nield 1/18/1931 - 8/26/2022 Elva Kunz Nield passed away, August 26, 2022 at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho. She was born January 18, 1931 to Oneal Rudger and Eliza Aseneth Bacon Kunz. She graduated from Montpelier High School in May of 1949. She was raised Bern, Idaho.

Elva married Kenneth E. Nield, April 15, 1949 in the Logan, Utah Temple. They made their home in Montpelier, Idaho where they raised three daughters and two sons.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you