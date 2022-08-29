Elva (Kunz) Nield 1/18/1931 - 8/26/2022 Elva Kunz Nield passed away, August 26, 2022 at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho. She was born January 18, 1931 to Oneal Rudger and Eliza Aseneth Bacon Kunz. She graduated from Montpelier High School in May of 1949. She was raised Bern, Idaho.
Elva married Kenneth E. Nield, April 15, 1949 in the Logan, Utah Temple. They made their home in Montpelier, Idaho where they raised three daughters and two sons.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in many different callings. She served with her sweetheart as ordinance workers in the Logan Temple for eight years.
Elva was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, endearingly referred to as Grandma Jelly Bean because she always had a store of jelly beans to share with her many grandchildren.
Elva was talented in many areas including: sewing, woodwork, crafting, a good listener and most importantly, mothering. She was an avid quilter and was still quilting until shortly before her passing.
Elva is survived by her sisters, Virginia Price and Karen Phillips, daughter, Vickie (Steven) Nate, son, Keven (Jocelyn) Nield, daughter, Loye (Ted) McCracken, daughter, Melinda (Brian) Northup, son, Thad (Jeanne) Nield, brothers-in-law, Thomas Seth (Karen) Nield, Chris Henderson and Allen Bagley, two sisters-in-law-Marion Nield and Bonnie Nield.
Elva's posterity consists of five children, twenty-two grandchildren and forty-eight and, one soon to be born, great grandchildren.
Elva was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, parents, two sisters, three brothers and one great grandson, Jacob Steven Nate.
Funeral services will be held at the Montpelier first/fourth Ward Chapel on September 3, 2022 at 12 noon. A viewing will be held at the church prior to services from 10:30 am to 11:45 am.