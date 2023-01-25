Eva Kathleen (Stucki) Stocker December 29, 1942 - January 23, 2023 Our beautiful, sweet mother, Eva Kathleen (Kathy) Stucki Stocker, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023, at the age of 80.
Kathy was born on December 29, 1942, in Seattle, WA, to Don William Stucki and Evelyn Elizabeth Parker Stucki. She was the second of their three children. She grew up on a small farm in Paris, ID, where her dad would raise and train horses for racing.
In 1961, she met the love of her life, Richard John Stocker. After they met, Richard joined the army, and Kathy went to nursing school at Rick's College. They were engaged for two years. During this time Kathy graduated and became a registered nurse. They were married August 23, 1963, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Two weeks later Richard was deployed to South Korea for one year. Kathy worked for Dr. Spencer Rich in Paris as an RN during that time.
Richard & Kathy made their home in Bloomington, ID, where they raised their eight children on a small dairy farm. Kathy was an amazing wife and mother. She worked tirelessly to care for and raise their children and help Richard with the farm. She taught by love and example to everyone who knew her. She was a very talented seamstress and would make all of the clothes for her kids when they were young. She also loved to quilt and made many beautiful quilts throughout the years for family and friends. She spent many hours tending to her wonderful big garden. People would always comment on how beautiful and well cared for it looked. She would help Richard by driving their big green truck to haul the grain. She would have to put her purse behind her to be able to reach the pedals, but she never let that stop her from helping her Richard. She was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she faithfully served in many callings throughout the years. She enjoyed genealogy and spent many hours putting together books for each of her kids. She enjoyed volunteering at the Family History Center for many years.
On January 11, 2018, her eternal companion, Richard, unexpectedly passed away. This broke her heart, and she was never the same. This heartbreak led to a decline of memory & health from the Alzheimer's disease she had suffered from for several years. It was this decline that led to her passing. She will be dearly missed, but we take comfort in knowing that she is now riding in a truck with our dad, sitting right beside him. We are truly happy that they are together again.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, Richard's parents, and her brother Kent Stucki. She is survived by her eight children, Ted (Heather), Don, Wade (Kristin), Rebecca (Ryan) Osterhout, Richelle, Heather (Casey) George, Stephani (JT) Dugan, April Fredrickson, 23 grandkids, 2 great-grandkids, her sister Anita Black, and sister-in-law Evelyn Stucki Kelsey.
A viewing will be held Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00am in the Paris Stake Center with a viewing from 9:30-10:45 beforehand.
