Eva Kathleen (Stucki) Stocker

Eva Kathleen (Stucki) Stocker December 29, 1942 - January 23, 2023 Our beautiful, sweet mother, Eva Kathleen (Kathy) Stucki Stocker, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023, at the age of 80.

Kathy was born on December 29, 1942, in Seattle, WA, to Don William Stucki and Evelyn Elizabeth Parker Stucki. She was the second of their three children. She grew up on a small farm in Paris, ID, where her dad would raise and train horses for racing.


