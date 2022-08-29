Eve Idella (Crane) Dayton 2/3/1947 - 8/28/2022 Eve Idella Crane Dayton, 75, passed away Aug. 28, 2022, in Bennington, Idaho surrounded by family following a short battle with colon and liver cancer at the home of her son, Reed Dayton, and his wife, Courtney.
Eve was born Feb. 3, 1947, in Montpelier, Idaho to William Butterfield Crane and Lula Robison Crane. She was the fifth of ten children. She grew up on the family farm in Bennington where she was taught to work and to cherish family values. She attended elementary school in Bennington and Georgetown, Then she attended Lincoln Junior High in Montpelier. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1965 and then went on to graduate from Ricks College with a degree in Journalism. In 1968 she accepted a nanny position in Hawaii for several months. She also enjoyed taking some Communication classes at Penn State University in 1969. Writing was Eve's favorite hobby. She wrote for the Viking Scroll at Ricks College and had articles printed in the Idaho Falls Post Register and the Rexburg Standard Journal. She wrote for the News Examiner in Montpelier for a few years where she sponsored a column, Poet's Nook. She has written several ward road shows and stake programs, and co-authored "On The Bethlehem Road." She was employed by Doctor Paul H. Daines as his office manager for over ten years then she went on to Agrium where she was a payroll clerk and secretary. After retiring from Agrium she went back to work for Paul H. Daines as a bookkeeper and personal assistant.
She married Mark Taylor Dayton in the Logan LDS Temple March 24, 1971. They made their home in Bennington, ID where they raised their family and she was involved in community and church service. She served diligently in many church callings through out the years. She loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and had a deep understanding of the scriptures and a strong testimony. She often shared her knowledge with others.
Eve was known for her wit, being the life of the party and for her wide range of knowledge. She was a grand story teller. With her great zest for life, she enjoyed being outdoors, reading, raising bum lambs, fishing with her kids and grandkids, and of course, writing. In recent years she spent her time writing several novels and was always in different poetry clubs. Her greatest purpose and devotion was to her family who adored her.
She is survived by her children: Cathy (Brad) Martin, Ogden, UT; Cynthia (Ben) Bishop, Logan, UT; Rachel (Chad) Eberhardt, Salt Lake City; and Reed (Courtney) Dayton, Bennington. She is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are: Ginger (Wayne) Swenson, Orem, UT; Melvin (Dorothy) Crane, Bennington, ID; Norene (Dan) Price, Burley, ID; McKay (Susie) Crane, Bennington ID; Laurence (Linda) Crane, Overland Park, KS.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mark Dayton; both parents; an infant son, John Dayton; granddaughter, Torri Lyn Martin; sister Karen (Russ) Miller; sister Louise (Ron) Reed; sister Wilma Crane; brother Tim (Marilyn Passey) Crane.
Funeral Services will be held Friday Sep. 2, 2022 at the Bennington LDS ward building at 11:00 am, with Bishop William Crane conducting. Friends may call prior to the service from 9:00 to 11:45 am as well as a viewing Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Bennington LDS ward building. Interment will be at the Bennington Cemetery.
Professional services will be provided by Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, Montpelier, ID.
The family wishes to thank Bear Lake Memorial Staff and Vanessa Crane with Symbii Hospice for their love and tender care in the days leading up to her death.