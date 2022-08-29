Eve Idella (Crane) Dayton

Eve Idella (Crane) Dayton 2/3/1947 - 8/28/2022 Eve Idella Crane Dayton, 75, passed away Aug. 28, 2022, in Bennington, Idaho surrounded by family following a short battle with colon and liver cancer at the home of her son, Reed Dayton, and his wife, Courtney.

Eve was born Feb. 3, 1947, in Montpelier, Idaho to William Butterfield Crane and Lula Robison Crane. She was the fifth of ten children. She grew up on the family farm in Bennington where she was taught to work and to cherish family values. She attended elementary school in Bennington and Georgetown, Then she attended Lincoln Junior High in Montpelier. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1965 and then went on to graduate from Ricks College with a degree in Journalism. In 1968 she accepted a nanny position in Hawaii for several months. She also enjoyed taking some Communication classes at Penn State University in 1969. Writing was Eve's favorite hobby. She wrote for the Viking Scroll at Ricks College and had articles printed in the Idaho Falls Post Register and the Rexburg Standard Journal. She wrote for the News Examiner in Montpelier for a few years where she sponsored a column, Poet's Nook. She has written several ward road shows and stake programs, and co-authored "On The Bethlehem Road." She was employed by Doctor Paul H. Daines as his office manager for over ten years then she went on to Agrium where she was a payroll clerk and secretary. After retiring from Agrium she went back to work for Paul H. Daines as a bookkeeper and personal assistant.

