Farrel Blaine Price 10/11/1932 - 3/11/2022 Farrel Price, 89, of Montpelier, passed away Monday, March 11 in Soda Springs. Farrel was born in Geneva, Idaho to Theodore William and Lucille Rose (Hirschi) Price. He attended school in Geneva and Montpelier. During high school, he became the bus driver for those students traveling between Geneva and Montpelier and graduated from Montpelier High School. After high school, he discovered his love of building, which was better in his mind than farming.
He married Glenna Rose Palmer on May 12, 1956 in Conda, Idaho and they were later sealed in the Logan, Utah Temple. He worked a short time for Union Pacific Railroad before landing a construction job with Cliff Jewell. Realizing working for wages wouldn't't support a family, Farrel struck out on his own and was self-employed the rest of his life. He provided employment for his four sons, his uncle Jesse Hirschi, and many others over the years. Upon his retirement, his construction business continues with his son LaMont.
He loved to spend time in the outdoors with his family. He loved to hunt and fish. He and Glenna Rose developed an affinity for rock hounding and would collect rocks from everywhere they traveled. Most beloved of all was spending time at Thede and Lucille's homestead in Salt Canyon, Wyoming. The family built a log cabin which became the go to getaway any time of the year. It was there he found solace. He was an artist. His sculptures in metal and wood depict organic forms sometimes reflecting the whimsical. His oil paintings, wood turnings, carvings, and sculptures adorn his wood shop to create a gallery of art and sawdust.
He was an active member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and volunteered much time to Boy Scouts and other callings. He taught his sons, by example, Christ-like behaviors that will bless his progeny.
He is preceded in death by his parents Thede and Lucille Price, his brother Parl Price, and his daughter in-law Julie Buck Price (LaMont). He is survived by his wife Glenna Rose, sons; Rhett Marcus (Colleen) of Soda Springs, Idaho, LaMont Farrel of Montpelier, Idaho, Vaughn Bradley (Lori) of Rexburg, Idaho, and Chad Palmer (Linda) of Rexburg, Idaho; 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Clinton (Linda) and Jimmie (Nadine), of Georgetown, Idaho.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Montpelier Stake Center Chapel, 340 N 6th ST. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00-10:30 a.m. in the Relief Society room prior to services. Interment will be in the Montpelier Cemetery.