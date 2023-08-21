Fenton William Arnell November 29, 1932 - August 19, 2023 Fenton William Arnell, born on November 29, 1932, to Eugene and Edna Pugmire Arnell, peacefully passed away on August 19, 2023, at the age of 90. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.
Born and raised in St Charles, Idaho, Fenton enjoyed an adventurous childhood. He was known for his playful spirit as a young boy, learning the values of hard work and the importance of balancing it with fun.
Fenton's dedication was evident in his employment journey. He initially began his career on the railroad and later devoted 35 years of his life to working as an electrician at Thiokol, retiring in 1992.
Fenton and Diane Holmgren started their beautiful journey together on February 12, 1972, when they united in marriage. Together they raised their family in Brigham City, before settling in Bear River City. Their bond was strengthened through shared moments, including frequent weekends spent dancing and enjoying each other's company. Their enduring partnership stands as a testament to unwavering love and dedication, lasting for over five decades.
Fenton was a man of many passions. He enjoyed dancing with his sweetheart, telling jokes, spending quality time with his family, making his grandchildren laugh, golfing, engaging in yard work, snow skiing, water skiing, and bowling. His green thumb earned him the Green Arrow Award multiple times for his beautiful yard. While his dedication to golf led him to become a member of the Eagle Mountain Golf Club, where he even achieved the impressive feat of getting a hole in one.
Known for his ambition and lively spirit, Fenton approached life with enthusiasm and remained active throughout his years. He was a true life of the party who embraced every moment.
Fenton is survived by his loving spouse Diane Holmgren Arnell. He is also survived by his children Julie (Blaine) Rupp, David (Lissa) Jensen, Vickii (Wayne) Hardy, and Debbie Wright. He leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Mindy, Rebecca, Erin, Cory, and Suzanne, as well as 8 great-grandchildren: Livia, Riah, Nash, Nixon, Zeke, Brielle, Maxine, and Berklie.
Fenton was preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings.
The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the medical caregivers, friends, and family who supported him throughout his life's journey.
Fenton William Arnell, aka Festus Arnez, will be remembered for his zest for life, dedication to family, and the joy he brought to those around him. There won't be a day he isn't thought of and missed dearly.
A family gathering will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E- Tremonton), followed by a private graveside dedication for family members on August 24, 2023, at the Bear River City Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life event took place on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Brigham Academy Center, located at 58 North Main Street, Brigham City, UT. This event was open to all who wished to attend and pay their respects to Fenton's memory. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.