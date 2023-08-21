Fenton William Arnell

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Fenton William Arnell November 29, 1932 - August 19, 2023 Fenton William Arnell, born on November 29, 1932, to Eugene and Edna Pugmire Arnell, peacefully passed away on August 19, 2023, at the age of 90. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Born and raised in St Charles, Idaho, Fenton enjoyed an adventurous childhood. He was known for his playful spirit as a young boy, learning the values of hard work and the importance of balancing it with fun.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.