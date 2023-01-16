Forrest Dale Hoff 12/10/1952 - 1/14/2023 It is with great sadness that the Hoff family wishes to announce the passing of Forrest Dale Hoff on the morning of Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at the University of Utah hospital.
Forrest, known as Frosty, was born on December 10th, 1952 to his loving parents, Fred and Veda Hoff. He was the youngest of three siblings, comprising of himself, Trudy and David Hoff. In his youth, he was quite the rapscallion and was constantly engaging in fun hijinks with his friends, especially in his high school years. Any who knew him have undoubtedly heard some amazing tales.
After high school, he married Marcia and fathered two children, Bridgett and Michael. Frosty was a loving, responsible, hard-working father and mentor. Later in his young adulthood, he married Shannon and was father to a third child, Sean.
Frosty was a natural born handy man and mechanic. There was nothing he was unable to fix. These skills are what got him started in his career at Cummins Intermountain. He spent his whole career there, moving up the chain and landing in sales. Talking diesel engines came innately to him and he was well known in the industry.
Throughout all his life, Frosty was an avid boater and beach bum. Countless days were spent on the beaches of Bear Lake, a place he loved to be more than any other. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family on camping trips, ATV runs, cruises and many vacations to various parts of Mexico.
Later in his life, he retired to St. Charles, Idaho and spent many years remodeling the Hoff Ranch into its beautiful new state. It is at this time that he married Theresa and their days were filled with fun and laughter. Always happy and fun to be around, everyone loved spending time with him when they visited the ranch. He was full of sage advice and always willing to lend a hand to those in need.
Forrest will be missed by everyone who knew him. He leaves behind a wife, a brother, three children, nine grandchildren and many more extended family members.
Services will be held on Friday, January 20th at noon in Schwab-Matthews Mortuary located in Montpelier, Idaho. Graveside services will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Friends and family are more than welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.