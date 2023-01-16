Forrest Dale Hoff

Forrest Dale Hoff 12/10/1952 - 1/14/2023 It is with great sadness that the Hoff family wishes to announce the passing of Forrest Dale Hoff on the morning of Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at the University of Utah hospital.

Forrest, known as Frosty, was born on December 10th, 1952 to his loving parents, Fred and Veda Hoff. He was the youngest of three siblings, comprising of himself, Trudy and David Hoff. In his youth, he was quite the rapscallion and was constantly engaging in fun hijinks with his friends, especially in his high school years. Any who knew him have undoubtedly heard some amazing tales.


