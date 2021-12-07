Franklin Dean Massey 08/02/1947 - 10/20/2021 Franklin Dean Massey was born on August 2, 1947 in Corona, CA to Franklin Dean Massey and Peggy Lee Bollinger. He was the oldest of three children. He spent his youth in Inglewood, CA. In high school, he participated on the water polo team and enjoyed scuba diving. He had a diving partner he remained friends with his entire life. While in his early adulthood, he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Everything he did in his life, he did with fervor and passion. He moved to Salt Lake City and around 1979, moved to Montpelier, Idaho, where he lived the rest of his life. He had few close friends, but those he had, he treasured; he endeared himself to those who took the time to truly know him. He would do anything to help others. He had a gift for mechanics. He worked hard to be a gentleman and tried to always be kind and respectful. To fill the loneliness in his life, he filled his heart with love for animals and nature. He lived by the words of The Earth Prayer, by Judy Massey: Thank you, God, for assigning me to planet Earth. I promise to protect, honor and respect her in all of her glorious diversity. I offer my service with love, peace, joy and much gratitude. Dean died of health complications on October 20, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. He is proceeded in death by his parents and his brother, William James Massey. He is survived by his sister, Judy Lee Massey. “If ye have done it to one of the least of these, my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (Matthew 25:40)