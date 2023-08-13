Franklyn George Vilt Sr.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Franklyn George Vilt Sr. November 26, 1940 - August 6, 2023 Franklyn George Vilt Sr, (Frank), 82, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, after a short and courageous battle with intestinal cancer. Frank was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 26, 1940 to Frank Vilt Jr and Helen E (Maszton) Vilt. His brother, David, followed two years later.

Starting at a young age, Frank led a very active life of service. As a 12-year-old Boy Scout, he led innovative fund-raising efforts for his troop to attend the 1953 Boy Scout Jamboree at Irvine Ranch, CA. Later that year, his family moved to Pasadena, CA. As an Air Explorer Scout, he volunteered thousands of hours as a member of the Ground Observers Corps and the Civil Air Patrol. He loved playing his trumpet and was the school band leader for his marching bands in junior and senior high school and Pasadena City College. He was the official band leader for the Pasadena Rose Parade.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.