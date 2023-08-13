Franklyn George Vilt Sr. November 26, 1940 - August 6, 2023 Franklyn George Vilt Sr, (Frank), 82, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, after a short and courageous battle with intestinal cancer. Frank was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 26, 1940 to Frank Vilt Jr and Helen E (Maszton) Vilt. His brother, David, followed two years later.
Starting at a young age, Frank led a very active life of service. As a 12-year-old Boy Scout, he led innovative fund-raising efforts for his troop to attend the 1953 Boy Scout Jamboree at Irvine Ranch, CA. Later that year, his family moved to Pasadena, CA. As an Air Explorer Scout, he volunteered thousands of hours as a member of the Ground Observers Corps and the Civil Air Patrol. He loved playing his trumpet and was the school band leader for his marching bands in junior and senior high school and Pasadena City College. He was the official band leader for the Pasadena Rose Parade.
As a teen, Frank was a leader in his local chapter of the Order of DeMolay. He earned his aircraft pilot's license and flew thousands of hours volunteering his services any way he could. In 1958, he joined the US Navy Reserve, earning the top recruit award in basic training. For several years, Frank was a paramedic and ambulance driver for the City of Pasadena and two private ambulance companies. He graduated from the LA County Sheriff's Academy and became a Reserve Deputy Sheriff. He also served as an officer in his local Rotary club, Junior Chamber of Commerce, and Elks Club. As a result of his early military and law enforcement careers, Frank was selected to be a Deputy in the US Federal Marshal Service. He served in the Los Angeles and Sacramento offices. After sustaining several injuries, he retired in the early 1990's. Frank then founded a limousine company and a private investigative service in Cameron Park, CA. He always had interesting stories about who rode in his limousine, and he always felt rewarded helping others in need.
His wife, Laurie, passed in 1997. Love struck when he met Sheryl Bomsta from Montpelier, ID. They married on January 15, 2011. Frank fell in love with Idaho and they remained in Montpelier throughout their marriage. Frank's desire to help others continued on. He very quickly became involved in the community, serving on the school board for three years, driving the bus on outings for the Assisted Living Center residents, continuing with private investigating, serving on the Juvenile Justice Council and was instrumental in founding the Traeden McPherson Award. He and Sheryl owned the radio station (KBRV) in Soda Springs for 15 months, serving the community there. He continued on giving a helping hand in other ways throughout the Bear Lake Valley.
In 1973, he became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had many different callings over the years. He served in the Star Valley Temple in Afton, Wyoming from its opening until his passing. He and Sheryl also had the opportunity to travel to many places overseas and at home. They loved spending time working and playing together.
Frank is survived by his wife, Sheryl, brother, David (Sharon) Vilt, children, Noelle (Randy) Pilkington, Franklyn Vilt Jr, Jared (Liz Burns) Vilt, Robin (Jason Eastman) Vilt, Brandon (Sarah) Vilt, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 8 stepchildren and spouses, and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents and three children: Nicholas, Amber, and Cody. Grandpa Frank loved to spend time with all his grandchildren and he will be greatly missed by one and all.
