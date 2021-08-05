Gail (Matthews) Rich 4/30/1937 - 6/15/2021 Gail Matthews Rich passed away peacefully on June 15, 2021. She was reunited with her eternal companion, Glenn, after 10 years apart. She told her daughters that she looked forward to the day when they could be, in her words, "Together Again." What a wonderful reunion it must have been.
Gail was born on April 30, 1937, to Harvey K. and Florence King Matthews in Liberty, Idaho. She was the fourth of five children: Sharp (deceased), Murray (deceased), Coleen Stephens, and Kelly. Her family raised sheep and milked cows. She grew up with a love for animals, especially baby lambs, which she passed on to her daughters.
She met her eternal companion, Glenn Rich, when he gave her a stick of gum in the eighth grade. She later told her daughters that he was the only one she ever wanted to date. They were married July 15, 1955 in the Logan LDS Temple, and they were fortunate to enjoy 55 wonderful years together before his passing.
Her greatest desire was to be a mother and she was blessed with six daughters whom she loved with all of her heart. Her posterity grew to include 32 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was interested in all of their lives and loved to visit them and support them in all of their activities.
Her life was spent in service to others. To the many demands of being a mother, she added cooking delicious meals for hungry hay men, sewing blankets and crocheting hot pads for family and friends, milking cows, and baking and delivering cookies to others on holidays.
Gail treasured her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in a variety of church callings. She always went the extra mile to bless the lives of those whom she served. Through these associations, she developed many life-long friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn, and son-in-law Kevin Hampton. She is survived by daughters Joan (Bill) Francis, Linda (Glenn) Transtrum, Lorraine (Randy) Mills, Nancy Hampton, Lisa (Quinn) Tracy, and Melanie (Jay) Morris.
The family would like to express our appreciation to the wonderful staff of the Bear Lake Manor for their loving care.