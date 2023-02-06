Genevieve (Sibbett) Jackson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Genevieve (Sibbett) Jackson January 24, 1940 - February 5, 2023 Genevieve Sibbett Jackson was born on January 24, 1940 in the Afton Hospital in Afton, Wyoming. She was the 4th of six children and the second daughter born to Glenn Sibbett & Nellie Broadbent Sibbett. She was raised on a ranch in Thayne, Wyoming and attended grade school in Thayne. She loved spending time with her two younger brothers and playing on the ranch. Riding horses was a favorite pastime, as was teasing her father and learning to cook from her mother. She could play the piano by ear and loved to pick out songs that she knew on the family's piano. She also possessed a great talent with speech and drama and took part in numerous plays in high school. She worked in the sales room of the cheese factory in Thayne as a teenager and spent many hours selling cheese and assorted foods to the customers and tourists who flocked to that popular location. In 1958, she graduated from Star Valley High School in Afton, Wyoming. She went on to attend Ricks College where she majored in speech. It was while attending that college that she met her future husband, Tom Jackson. Tom was talented soloist and was featured in the college's performance of Handel's Messiah that year, as was one of Genevieve's roommates, Jean Hood. Jean introduced Tom to Genevieve and it was pretty much love at first sight. They began dating and were eventually married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 5, 1959.

Tom wanted to become a pharmacist, and so they made their first home in Pocatello, Idaho where he attended ISU. In 1961, Genevieve gave birth to their oldest child, a girl named Cheri Nel, named after Genevieve's mother. By the time Tom had graduated from ISU, they were blessed with a second child, a son born in 1964 named Thomas Orson.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.