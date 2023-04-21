Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

George Wilbur Lane August 15, 1931 - April 19, 2023 George Wilbur Lane was born in Ovid Idaho on August 15,1931 to Beatrice Olevia and Eugene Alfred Lane. The Lane Family moved to Montpelier, Idaho soon after. George started his work career early, working at a café and running a paper route at thirteen. He graduated from Montpelier high school in 1949 and joined the Air Force in 1950.

George finished basic training in Denver and then went for further training in Denison, Texas as an Air Force radar technician. On November 20, 1952. George married his high school sweetheart Ann Hulme in the Logan temple. They had their first child Lanitta Lee in 1954, soon to be followed by Stephen George, and Keith Hulme. George continued his Air Force career calibrating radar systems for pilots overseas with his family based in England. His daughters Deanna Marie and Shannon Jo were born there. After their return to the states, George moved his family to Denver. He continued to work in the Air Force, teaching students radar calibration. George spent a year in Vietnam from 1971-72. After twenty-three years of service in the Air Force, George retired in 1974 and moved to Montpelier.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.