George Wilbur Lane August 15, 1931 - April 19, 2023 George Wilbur Lane was born in Ovid Idaho on August 15,1931 to Beatrice Olevia and Eugene Alfred Lane. The Lane Family moved to Montpelier, Idaho soon after. George started his work career early, working at a café and running a paper route at thirteen. He graduated from Montpelier high school in 1949 and joined the Air Force in 1950.
George finished basic training in Denver and then went for further training in Denison, Texas as an Air Force radar technician. On November 20, 1952. George married his high school sweetheart Ann Hulme in the Logan temple. They had their first child Lanitta Lee in 1954, soon to be followed by Stephen George, and Keith Hulme. George continued his Air Force career calibrating radar systems for pilots overseas with his family based in England. His daughters Deanna Marie and Shannon Jo were born there. After their return to the states, George moved his family to Denver. He continued to work in the Air Force, teaching students radar calibration. George spent a year in Vietnam from 1971-72. After twenty-three years of service in the Air Force, George retired in 1974 and moved to Montpelier.
During the 1980's and 90's the Lane family began a store called Lane's that originally repaired and sold TV's. The town supported them so well that they soon moved into a bigger store that sold everything from TV's. appliances, and Radio Shack merchandise to furniture and clothing. While George operated the store, he also volunteered for the city council for twelve years, and then was elected Mayor for eight years.
George and Ann sold the store in 1997. During their retirement, they were called to work in the Logan temple from 1998 to 2011. George became a sealer and performed many marriages and even performed sealing for his grandchildren. The Lanes loved supporting the Montpelier community. They donated annually to the Bear Lake School system, The Oregon Trail Museum, and the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital.
George is survived by his wife, Ann of 70 years. Lanitta (Steve) Phelps, seven children, Steve (Michele) Lane, four children. Keith (Jennifer) Lane. Deanna Morrell, 5 kids. Shannon (Brad) Michel, 5 kids. He was proceeded in death by his parents and two sisters.
He was a resident of the Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility in 2020 and passed away on April 19, 2023. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the skilled nursing facility and the doctors.
