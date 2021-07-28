Glenn Dayton 2/22/1940 - 6/30/2021 Glenn Dayton of Montpelier, ID passed away at 8:30 pm on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 at the Skilled Nursing Facility in Montpelier.
Glenn was born February 22nd, 1940 in Dingle, ID to Cyril & Myrtle (Toomer) Dayton.
Glenn served in the Army Reserves and had a deep respect for this country. He received his BA from Utah State University and retired from JCPenney after 34 years with the company.
Advertisement
Glenn married Ann Marie Angelo in June 1969. They had two children, Michael (Erin) Dayton and Troy (Becky) Dayton.
After his divorce to Ann Marie, he married Alva Lee Nate Peterson in September 1996. He was a great father to her children, Wendi (Wayne) Gunn, Landis (Carrie) Peterson, Jordon (JaLene) Peterson & Dustin (Jonnet) Peterson.
He loved being a grandpa to all his grandkids; Jake & Lily Dayton, Derrek (Chelsea) Gunn, Emma (Coty) Thomas, Savanah (Trulan) Rockwood, Braden(Emily) Gunn, Samantha, Carli & Brooke Peterson, LaShea (Jake) Romrell, Hayden (Adrianna) Peterson, Houston (Lily) Peterson, Shanyce Peterson, Marysa (Kian) Wilcox, Andruw Peterson. Glenn also enjoyed spending time with his 11 great grandchildren.
Story continues below video
Glenn loved being outdoors camping, fishing & riding 4 wheelers and he looked forward each summer to his sons coming to visit and participate in these activities with him.
Glenn loved sports and participated in Baseball, football & golf and especially loved watching his grandchildren participate in sports and other activities.
Glenn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints & enjoyed attending and supporting the important times in the lives of his family.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Cyril & Myrtle Dayton, and his siblings Loren Dayton, Velda (Watson), Gwenivere (Bird), Venice (Rucker), LeGrande Dayton & Dayle Dayton.