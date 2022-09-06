Glenna Rose Price

Glenna Rose Price 5/12/1956 - 8/29/2022 Glenna Rose Price, 84, of Montpelier, passed away August 29 in Soda Springs. Glenna Rose was born in Dines, Wyoming to Leo Glenn and Martha Orlena (Sanderson) Palmer. She married Farrel Blaine Price on May 12, 1956 in Conda, Idaho and they were later sealed in the Logan, Utah Temple.

She was a stay-at-home mom through most of her children's early years except when she helped Farrel on the construction site. After her children were in school, she took secretarial jobs with Dr. Roger Brown and later the Health Department in Montpelier where she worked for more than 20 years.

