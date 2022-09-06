Glenna Rose Price 5/12/1956 - 8/29/2022 Glenna Rose Price, 84, of Montpelier, passed away August 29 in Soda Springs. Glenna Rose was born in Dines, Wyoming to Leo Glenn and Martha Orlena (Sanderson) Palmer. She married Farrel Blaine Price on May 12, 1956 in Conda, Idaho and they were later sealed in the Logan, Utah Temple.
She was a stay-at-home mom through most of her children's early years except when she helped Farrel on the construction site. After her children were in school, she took secretarial jobs with Dr. Roger Brown and later the Health Department in Montpelier where she worked for more than 20 years.
She loved to spend time in the outdoors with her family. She rode 4 wheelers, motorcycles, and snowmobiles. She was always part of the family camping, hunting, and fishing trips. She and Farrel developed an affinity for rock hounding and would collect rocks from everywhere they travelled which most often included children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Most beloved of all was spending time at family's homestead in Salt Canyon, Wyoming. The family built a log cabin which became the go to getaway any time of the year. It was there she and Farrel found solace.
She was an artist. She excelled in oil painting, taking images she found in nature and painting them on canvas, wood, stone, and antler. She loved to turn wood on the lathe and make jewelry with natural stone and metal. She loved to embellish her handiwork with beautiful natural artifacts.
She was an active member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served decades in Primary, Scouts, Relief Society, and other callings. She was a student of the gospel and read every book on Church topics she could get her hands on.
She volunteered years of service to the local Family History Library and served on the Bear Lake County Fair Board in charge of the Arts & Crafts Building.
She is preceded in death by her husband Farrel, her parents Glenn and Martha Palmer, her siblings Terrel Palmer, Amy Coates, Beverley Spears, and LG Palmer, and her daughter in-law Julie Buck Price (LaMont). She is survived by her sons; Rhett Marcus (Colleen) of Soda Springs, Idaho, LaMont Farrel of Montpelier, Idaho, Vaughn Bradley (Lori) of Rexburg, Idaho, and Chad Palmer (Linda) of Rexburg, Idaho; 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Montpelier Stake Center Chapel, 340 N 6th ST. The family will receive friends and relatives from 12:00-12:45 p.m. in the Relief Society room prior to services. Interment will be in the Montpelier Cemetery.