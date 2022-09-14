Helen (Hobbs) Robbins 2/27/1944 - 9/12/2022 Margaret Helen Hobbs Robbins, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday September 12, 2022, in Weston Idaho at her home surrounded by her husband and two children by her side. She was born February 27, 1944, to Raymond and Margaret Palmer Hobbs being the middle of five children. She married the love of her life, Nolan K Robbins on Aug 30, 1963, in the Logan LDS Temple.
Helen was first and foremost a rancher's wife. Mom and Dad loved their many horses that they raised together and going to the horse sales together. Mom got her first pony when she was 4 years old. She loved being on the back of horse in her saddle whether it be going on a hunting trip with dad, a ride to big pine springs or just a simple ride up the canyon checking on cattle. Helen drove bus for West Side School District for 40 years. She loved all her kids whom she drove to school and back home and to the many sports and drill team and football and wrestling events to support her children or just go for the love of the game.
Mom and Dad worked together in the Logan LDS Temple as ordinances workers for 14 years. They loved being able to go on Saturday mornings together for all those years until mom's health declined. They loved working and gaining many friendships all those years.
Helen is survived by her husband of 59 years Nolan K Robbins of Weston Id., a son Jeffery Nolan Robbins (Jana) of Montpelier Id., daughter Jenifer Lyn Blanchard (Sidney) of Logan UT, a brother Richard (Lois) Hobbs of Kaysville Ut, sister Valyn (Mike) Andersen of Whitney Id, Louise (Mel) Roberts of Preston Id, 8 grandchildren, 3 bonus grandchildren along with their spouses and 4 great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored so much. Helen was preceded in death by a son Jared Ray Robbins; her parents; a sister Geralyn Keller; brother-in-law Gleen Keller; two nephews Sam Keller and Ryan Roberts; father and mother-in-law Irvin and Hazel Robbins and brother-in-law Hazen Robbins
Funeral services were held Saturday September 17, 2022, at the Dayton Ward Chapel with Bishop Bret Hyde conducting. Interment was in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
We as a family would like to express our love and gratitude to the many doctors and nurses who have helped with mom through the last two years, especially those at the Gossner Cancer center in Logan UT Dr Johnson, Dr Jeffers, Hospice, and our angel nurse Joni. In lieu of flowers please donate to the cancer center.