Helen (Hobbs) Robbins

Helen (Hobbs) Robbins 2/27/1944 - 9/12/2022 Margaret Helen Hobbs Robbins, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday September 12, 2022, in Weston Idaho at her home surrounded by her husband and two children by her side. She was born February 27, 1944, to Raymond and Margaret Palmer Hobbs being the middle of five children. She married the love of her life, Nolan K Robbins on Aug 30, 1963, in the Logan LDS Temple.

Helen was first and foremost a rancher's wife. Mom and Dad loved their many horses that they raised together and going to the horse sales together. Mom got her first pony when she was 4 years old. She loved being on the back of horse in her saddle whether it be going on a hunting trip with dad, a ride to big pine springs or just a simple ride up the canyon checking on cattle. Helen drove bus for West Side School District for 40 years. She loved all her kids whom she drove to school and back home and to the many sports and drill team and football and wrestling events to support her children or just go for the love of the game.

