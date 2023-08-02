Hollie Lynne (Bloxham) Cunningham

Hollie Lynne (Bloxham) Cunningham August 24, 1981 - July 22, 2023 Hollie Lynne Bloxham Cunningham was born August 24, 1981 to Michelle Skinner and Vaughn Bloxham. She graduated from Bear Lake High School where she was a cheerleader. She loved the Bear Lake Valley and had so many fond memories of her childhood there. Hollie married Tyler Hobbs, and together, had Carter. She later had two kids with Alex Crea, Jackson and Presley. She then met and married the love of her life, Nolan Cunningham. They were delighted with the news when they found out there were two babies on the way. Bohannon and Cash were the double cabooses in the family. 

Before starting her family, Hollie served in the Marine Corps. Her grit and dedication were evident in completing basic training. She was eager and proud to serve her country. One of her most proud moments as a mother was when her son Carter joined the U.S Navy in June 2023. He is currently in basic training. 


