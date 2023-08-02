Hollie Lynne (Bloxham) Cunningham August 24, 1981 - July 22, 2023 Hollie Lynne Bloxham Cunningham was born August 24, 1981 to Michelle Skinner and Vaughn Bloxham. She graduated from Bear Lake High School where she was a cheerleader. She loved the Bear Lake Valley and had so many fond memories of her childhood there. Hollie married Tyler Hobbs, and together, had Carter. She later had two kids with Alex Crea, Jackson and Presley. She then met and married the love of her life, Nolan Cunningham. They were delighted with the news when they found out there were two babies on the way. Bohannon and Cash were the double cabooses in the family.
Before starting her family, Hollie served in the Marine Corps. Her grit and dedication were evident in completing basic training. She was eager and proud to serve her country. One of her most proud moments as a mother was when her son Carter joined the U.S Navy in June 2023. He is currently in basic training.
Hollie loved being a homemaker and a wife. She put aside much of her ambitions to be a stay at home mom and care for her children.
She loved fixing up old furniture to make it look new. She took so much pride in her kids and always had them clean and polished. She was so creative and every year would make the cutest valentines boxes for each of her kids. She was calm and patient and loved her family fiercely.
Hollie was the first born grandchild of Wayne and Judy Skinner and was so beloved by so many aunts and uncles.
She will be remembered for her quick wit and laughter. Her devotion to the people she loved. She would go to great lengths to show her love and support for them. Her ability to make a house a home. The beautiful birthday cakes she made from scratch. She was compassionate and used that compassion to comfort and care for her patients when she worked as a CNA.
She is survived by her husband Nolan Cunningham. Her children Carter Hobbs, Jackson and Presley Crae, Cash and Bohannon Cunningham. Her mother, Michelle Skinner. Her Father and mother-in-law, Jim and Melody Cunningham. Her Brother Brandon Bloxham and Sister Allie (Danny) Theurer. Her sister Heather Bloxham, brother Josh Bloxham and sister Taylor Bloxham. Grandparents: Judy Skinner, Wayne and Donna Skinner, and Mary Hobson. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father Vaughn Bloxham, her brother Jake Bloxham and her grandfather Richard Hobson.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” on August 19th 2023 @ 11:00 am
2070 N Bear Lake Blvd.
Garden City, Utah 84028
Hollie will be laid to rest in the Dingle, Idaho cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.