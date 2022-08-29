Iris LaDonna McMichael Eborn 2/12/1946 - 8/28/2022 Iris LaDonna McMichael Eborn of Logan, Utah died at the age of seventy -six of Pancreatic Cancer on August 28, 2022. She was surrounded by her eternal husband Bart and their loving family. Iris was born February 12, 1946 in Macon Georgia to Rupert Lee McMichael Sr. and Ethel Oleana Potter McMichael. She was the youngest of six children. Iris was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Ralph Allen McMichael, Rupert Lee McMichael Jr. and two sisters, Shirley Ann McMichael and Sandra Lee McMichael Carroll.
Iris is survived by her loving husband of fifty-six years, Bart Eborn, her seven children, Jason (Rene), Jared (Shana), Justin(Chalisa), Philip (Megan), Alison Daugs (Ammon), Stephen (Candice), Ryan (Samantha), twenty-five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and sister Linda Dier McMichael Miller.
Iris received her education at Fort Hawkins Elementary School and A.L. Miller High School in Macon, Georgia. She was an energetic and quick-witted child who loved people and made many friends easily. It was said of her that she never knew a stranger. To her, everyone was a child of God and deserved to be treated with love and respect.
After graduating from High School in Macon, Georgia, Iris went west to Twin Falls, Idaho to visit her sister Linda. She decided to stay and soon found a job with Sierra Life Insurance Company. It was in Twin Falls that she met Bart Hymas Eborn, who had recently accepted a teaching job at Twin Falls High School.
Bart and Iris met at church on the very first Sunday Bart was in town. Soon after, they began dating. Their relationship evolved into a romance and they were married on July 29, 1966 in the Logan LDS Temple in Logan, Utah. They made their home in Twin Falls, Idaho, where both continued with their employment. Over the course of their married life, they lived in Twin Falls, Idaho, Seattle, Washington, Liberty, and Montpelier, Idaho, and retired in Logan, Utah. Bart and Iris raised a family of six sons and one daughter. As active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Iris served in many different callings. Among Iris' favorite callings, was serving as a temple officiator in the Logan, Utah Temple. She enjoyed serving with her husband Bart in this capacity for nearly fourteen years.
Iris had a happy countenance and radiated her inner light as she went about doing good to all she met. She will be greatly missed. As a family, we look forward to a joyful reunion with her on a future day on the other side of the veil.
Funeral services will be held at the Logan 5th Ward building (502 E 300 N, Logan, UT) on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 11 AM with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:45 AM. Interment at Lanark Cemetery.