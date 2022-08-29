Iris LaDonna McMichael Eborn

Iris LaDonna McMichael Eborn 2/12/1946 - 8/28/2022 Iris LaDonna McMichael Eborn of Logan, Utah died at the age of seventy -six of Pancreatic Cancer on August 28, 2022. She was surrounded by her eternal husband Bart and their loving family. Iris was born February 12, 1946 in Macon Georgia to Rupert Lee McMichael Sr. and Ethel Oleana Potter McMichael. She was the youngest of six children. Iris was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Ralph Allen McMichael, Rupert Lee McMichael Jr. and two sisters, Shirley Ann McMichael and Sandra Lee McMichael Carroll.

Iris is survived by her loving husband of fifty-six years, Bart Eborn, her seven children, Jason (Rene), Jared (Shana), Justin(Chalisa), Philip (Megan), Alison Daugs (Ammon), Stephen (Candice), Ryan (Samantha), twenty-five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and sister Linda Dier McMichael Miller.

