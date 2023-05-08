Janet Lynn Hamp February 27, 1958 - May 5, 2023 Janet Lynn Hamp, 65, of Paris, Idaho passed away on May 5, 2023, in Soda Springs, Idaho.
Janet Lynn Hamp February 27, 1958 - May 5, 2023 Janet Lynn Hamp, 65, of Paris, Idaho passed away on May 5, 2023, in Soda Springs, Idaho.
She was born to Iantha (Bud) and Dorothy Graham Bloxham in Pocatello, Idaho on February 27, 1958.
Janet married Curtis Ray Hamp on May 17, 1975. They lived in Soda Springs until 1998 when they moved to Meridian, Idaho. They resided in Meridian until 2017 at which time they moved to Paris, Idaho to begin retirement and live closer to family that lived nearby.
Janet was retired from Consolidated Supply where she worked for 12 years as an administrative assistant. She was an active wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her life revolved around her husband of 48 years and her children. She enjoyed sewing and crafting. She also loved being in the mountains and spending time with her family.
Janet is survived by her husband, Curtis Ray Hamp of Paris, Idaho, one son, Jared (Jennifer) Hamp of Afton, Wyoming, three daughters, Mandy (Joe) Perez of Meridian, Idaho, Lisa (Eric) Bunderson of Liberty, Idaho, and Megan (Don) Collett of Soda Springs, Idaho. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Her surviving siblings Rob, Kathy, Kim, Jackie and David.
She is preceded in death by her mom (Dorothy), dad (Bud), and one brother.
An open house style Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs, Idaho from 12-1:30 pm. Join us after to share memories and pot luck dinner at 3pm at Bailey Creek Club House, 1214 Bailey Creek Rd, Soda Springs, Idaho.
Services are under the direction of Sims Funeral Home.
