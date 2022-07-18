Jean (Bell) Posell

Jean (Bell) Posell 5/25/1944 - 7/17/2022 Jean passed away peacefully in her home on July 17 2022. She was born to Hurcel and Bernice Bell of Sacramento California on May 25th 1944.

Loving wife of 32 years to Ron Posell of Bern, Loving mother to John Young (Jac) Tim Young (Jennifer) Kim Johnson (Shannon)

Loving Grandmother of 14, Great Grandmother of 11, and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Second child of 9 children. She retired from Bryers ice cream.

Jean liked to camp, fish, read, watching General Hospital, and the ocean. Jean loved her pets, cooking, baking, and painting carousel horses.

