Joan (Pugmire) Eborn

Joan (Pugmire) Eborn May 22, 1938 - May 9, 2023 Joan Pugmire Eborn, age 84, of Paris, Idaho passed away surrounded by family, Tuesday May 9, 2023. She was born May 22, 1938 in St. Charles, Idaho, the daughter of the late Preston and Alta Pugmire.

In her free time Joan enjoyed finding ways to be with her children and grandchildren at any given opportunity. She lived a life of service to others and stands as a pillar of fairness among her family and friends.


