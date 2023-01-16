John Blair Tait

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

John Blair Tait 11/5/1944 - 1/10/2023 John Blair Tait beloved husband of Beverley Joan Tait passed away suddenly, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the age of 78 in Bloomington, Idaho.

John was born November 5, 1944 in Gisbourne, New Zealand and immigrated to the United States in 1971 with his young family to Santa Monica, California.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.