John Blair Tait 11/5/1944 - 1/10/2023 John Blair Tait beloved husband of Beverley Joan Tait passed away suddenly, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the age of 78 in Bloomington, Idaho.
John was born November 5, 1944 in Gisbourne, New Zealand and immigrated to the United States in 1971 with his young family to Santa Monica, California.
John was a quintessential renaissance man, a writer, artist, musician, master mechanic, photographer, gardener and a great source of comic relief, a practical joker to say the least.
Services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Paris Stake Center
109 South Main Street
Paris, Idaho
He is survived by his wife Beverley Joan Tait of Bloomington, ID and his children Sharyn Louise Blair (Tait) Burks (Todd Steven Burks) of Lancaster, CA, Karl John Tait of Ruawaro, Waikato, New Zealand, Lisa Marie (Tait) Bell (Brian Andrew Bell) of Henderson, NV, Dwaine William Tait of Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand.
Beloved grandfather to Jacob Blair Tait, Katelyn Marie (Bell) Hargraves, Samuel Jordan Tait, Nicholas Andrew Bell, Emily Joan (Bell) Hansen, Rakai Daniel Whareherehere Tait, Troy Steven Bell, Taiaroa Troy Raymond Tait and great grand-father to Patrick Blair Tait, Nirvana Audrey Rose Tait, Claire Bell Hansen & Braxton Mitchel Hansen
In lieu of the flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.