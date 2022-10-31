Jolyn (Parker) Knutti 12/22/1957 - 10/28/2022 Jolyn Knutti returned to her heavenly father on Friday October 28, 2022, in the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Jolyn was born in Logan, Utah on December 22, 1957, to Verlyn Parker and MaryAnn McLeod. She was their firstborn child. In her younger years, she loved to explore and be with her parents. She found a lifelong love of reading at a young age and was often seen tucked away with her head buried in a book. She attended Bear Lake High School. During her high school years, she spent a year abroad in South Africa. Jolyn loved Africa and would remain close to her African family throughout her lifetime. She lived with the Emanuel family, who she considered to be a second set of parents. She graduated high school in 1976. Jolyn then attended college at BYU in Provo, Utah, where she graduated with a degree in elementary education.
Jolyn then began to teach school for the Bear Lake School District where she would influence, help, and mentor hundreds of students. She taught third grade at Paris Elementary before finishing her career as an 8th grade English and art teacher. She taught for a total of 37 years in the Bear Lake School District. Jolyn loved education and her years with the youth. Even after she retired, she would have former students come up to her and tell her how much they loved her classes. She had a way to captivate students and motivate them to engage. She served on the Bear Lake County Library board for over thirty years. After retirement she continued to educate through the library with book clubs and reading programs.
In November of 1987, Jolyn had a daughter, Taryn Beth. Jolyn loved being a mother and was highly involved in all of her daughter's activities. She loved to dress up with her for Halloween, read to her, and follow her around to all her cheerleading competitions. She loved being with her. On April 26, 1997, Jolyn married Gregg Knutti, and her family was complete. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan temple. Gregg was the love of her life and took such great care of her in her later years. They spent many years together, and their relationship was an inspiration to those around them. Gregg brought so much joy to Jolyn's life.
Jolyn was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She held numerous callings and thoroughly enjoyed teaching relief society for many years. Her religion was very important to her, and she loved her home ward family.
Jolyn loved to read, garden, support the Bear Lake athletic teams, and go for walks around her hometown of Paris, Idaho. But above all, Jolyn loved being a grandma. Her two grandchildren, Eilonwy Crane and Parker Crane, were her whole world from the time they were born. She would plan crafts for them each week, play games with them, and loved to read to them. She was her grandchildren's' hero, and the best grandmother anyone could ever ask for.
She is survived by her husband Gregg Knutti, daughter, Taryn Crane, Son-in-Law Cameron Crane, sister Dana (Jake) Jacobsen, and brother, Brett (Christine) Parker. She is also survived by her mother, MaryAnn McLeod, stepmother Cassandra Parker, and two grandchildren, Parker and Eilonwy Crane. From Verlyn's second marriage, she is survived by three sisters, Nichole (Brent) King, Kim Williams, Elisa Parker. She was preceded in death by her father, Verlyn Parker, stepfather, John McLeod, and her African parents, Keith and Myra Emanuel.
There will be a viewing Wednesday November 2nd at 6pm at the mortuary. Funeral Service will be held Thursday November 3rd at noon with a viewing prior from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the Paris Church. Interment will follow the services at the Paris Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.