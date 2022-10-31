Jolyn (Parker) Knutti

Jolyn (Parker) Knutti 12/22/1957 - 10/28/2022 Jolyn Knutti returned to her heavenly father on Friday October 28, 2022, in the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Jolyn was born in Logan, Utah on December 22, 1957, to Verlyn Parker and MaryAnn McLeod. She was their firstborn child. In her younger years, she loved to explore and be with her parents. She found a lifelong love of reading at a young age and was often seen tucked away with her head buried in a book. She attended Bear Lake High School. During her high school years, she spent a year abroad in South Africa. Jolyn loved Africa and would remain close to her African family throughout her lifetime. She lived with the Emanuel family, who she considered to be a second set of parents. She graduated high school in 1976. Jolyn then attended college at BYU in Provo, Utah, where she graduated with a degree in elementary education.


