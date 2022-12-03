Joseph James Buckley

Joseph James Buckley 10/26/1929 - 11/30/2022 Joseph James Buckley, 93, moved from the dusty hillside to heaven on November 30, 2022.

Born October 26, 1929, in Ogden, Utah, Joe was the second of six children born to James William and Cecelia Shields Buckley. He was raised with the coyotes and jackrabbits on the family ranch and attended school in Cokeville. Later he studied at the University of Wyoming where he experienced the blizzard of '49. He faithfully labored in the Eastern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, followed by service in the United States Army.


