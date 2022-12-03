Joseph James Buckley 10/26/1929 - 11/30/2022 Joseph James Buckley, 93, moved from the dusty hillside to heaven on November 30, 2022.
Born October 26, 1929, in Ogden, Utah, Joe was the second of six children born to James William and Cecelia Shields Buckley. He was raised with the coyotes and jackrabbits on the family ranch and attended school in Cokeville. Later he studied at the University of Wyoming where he experienced the blizzard of '49. He faithfully labored in the Eastern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, followed by service in the United States Army.
Joe met Janet Nebeker and "loved everything about her." They married for time and eternity on February 27, 1953, in the Logan, Utah temple and together they welcomed eight children: Joseph (Cheryl) Buckley Jr. of Mountain View, WY; Barbara Buckley (1956-76); Bonnie (Kent) Harper of Burley, ID; Betty (Stan) Thompson of Cokeville, WY; Jim Buckley of Cokeville, WY; Jeff (Clayton) Buckley of Idaho Falls, ID; Beth (Jim) Smith of Henderson, NV; and Brenda (Jim) McIntosh of Cheyenne, WY. Joe and Janet shared sixty-five years together on earth before she stepped into eternity on November 16, 2018.
Joe led a full and purposeful life. Service in the church included Sunday School president alongside his wife as secretary, home teacher, seventy and high councilman. He held happy memories of the 24th of July celebration which, early on, began at 4 AM gathering stock for the rodeo, cooking Dutch oven spuds for the meal, and ending the day at dark. He cared about the lives of his loved ones and the livelihoods of those around him and invested time in his community, county, and state. Joe served on boards of the Cokeville cemetery and Smith Fork Irrigation district; Lincoln County school district, Weed & Pest, and Farm Bureau; Region V BOCES; and the Wyoming Board of Agriculture. He worked long days throughout his life as a rancher and was a million-mile truck driver. He enjoyed hunting with his dad and uncle, and as a father with his sons and good friend, Dee. He was an avid reader of gospel doctrine and other subjects and was ever up to date on the political climate. He was civically minded but most at home and himself on a good horse with a good dog.
His good old days were those when an ill or injured neighbor could count on help to harvest hay. Others were surprised with a sack of potatoes before a long winter began. Dad hopes this kind of life will continue with his children, 21 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, for everyone.
In honor of a good man whom we will dearly miss, may we follow his example of hard work, daily walks, a grateful heart, and devoted discipleship. Like a rib put back into place, his days of missing his sweetheart have now ended and for that we are thankful. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 am at the Cokeville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a viewing prior to the services from 9:00 to 10:45 am. Interment to follow at the Cokeville cemetery. We thank you, dad. Enjoy the blue skies and green grass of heaven. You're among friends.
