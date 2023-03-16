Judy (Nicholaison) Hirni June 12, 1942 - March 7, 2023 Judy Hirni, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 7, 2023 at St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah. She was born June 12, 1942 to Darrell Nicholaison and Mary Lloyd Nicholaison in Ogden, Utah, however her father passed away when she was very young and was raised with Orvil Jensen as her father. Raised in the mountains of Idaho, Judy was always a lover of the outdoors. She lived her life to the fullest, enjoying camping trips with family and going off-roading on her Razr with her husband, family, and friends. When not out exploring trails with her husband and friends, Judy loved to spend quality time with family, both during holidays and just because. She was always happy to play games with her children and grandchildren, and was especially known for winning games such as Yahtzee and Dominos, along with many different card games. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Marvin Hirni; daughters Cindy Gonzales and Becky Sims with their spouses, Allen Gonzales and Dale Sims; son Craig Woolstenhulme and his spouse, Tami Woolstenhulme; along with many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life held for Judy at a later date.
