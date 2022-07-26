Karen Kaye Wuthrich 12/2/1962 - 7/23/2022 Karen Kaye Wuthrich "All that I am my mother made me." Karen departed this life of July 23, 2022, at Monte Vista Hills from complications of various health problems.
She was born December 2, 1962, in Burley ID to Karl Samuel Wuthrich and Patrica Koeven Wuthrich, the youngest of four children. Karen graduated from Highland High School in 1980.
Despite the difficulties she faced in life, Karen never lost her sense of humor and courage. Her passion was for her family, especially her daughter and grandsons. Karen loved to travel, spending time in California, Washington and Idaho. She enjoyed being with her family and spending time in the outdoors, camping, skiing and snowmobiling.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents Karl and Patricia Wuthrich; her siblings, brother Robin Wuthrich, and sister Heidi Chandler; former husband Butch Girard. She is survived by her daughter Kaylyn Layton (John), grandsons Theiador and Klaus; her sister Cindy Hoffman (Dan), brother-in-law Bill Chandler and many nieces and nephews.
Those left behind will carry on her loving spirt and take comfort knowing she will be welcomed home by so many and that we will be reunited with her one day. Her laughter and joy will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary in Montpelier. July 28th 2022, viewing at 12:30 pm with services at 1pm with interment immediately following at Montpelier Cemetery.