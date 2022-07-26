Karen Kaye Wuthrich

Karen Kaye Wuthrich 12/2/1962 - 7/23/2022 Karen Kaye Wuthrich "All that I am my mother made me." Karen departed this life of July 23, 2022, at Monte Vista Hills from complications of various health problems.

She was born December 2, 1962, in Burley ID to Karl Samuel Wuthrich and Patrica Koeven Wuthrich, the youngest of four children. Karen graduated from Highland High School in 1980.

