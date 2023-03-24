Support Local Journalism

Karl J Alder January 24, 1943 - March 21, 2023 Karl J Alder, born January 24 1943 in Logan UT, passed away on Tuesday, March 21 2023, at the age of 80 in Queen Creek AZ. The youngest of 11, Karl was born to a prominent farming family of Providence, UT. He graduated from South Cache High School (Hyrum, UT) in 1961, continuing on to earn a BS in Agricultural Economics (1970) and Masters of Accounting (‘71) from Utah State University. He met and married his wife, Claudia in 1970, and they were sealed in the LDS temple in Logan UT. He worked as a CPA, primarily in Montpelier ID from 1976-’86, then in Mesa AZ until his retirement in 2012. He served the LDS church as a missionary in Florida (1963-’65), and later as a bishopric counselor, and young-men’s president. He loved to cook, and was known in his church for his dutch-oven and camp cooking. He also loved western art and music, and performed as a folk singer in his youth. Karl was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Estella (Johnson) Alder, siblings, Orma Jean (Alder) & Fellger Johnson, Tyra (Alder) & Duard Chugg, Howard Richardson, Ferd Alder, Paul & Norma (G) Alder, Alan & Jean (McKenzie) Alder, Orlo Alder, and Gerald Alder. Karl is survived by his wife of 52 years, Claudia (Gittens) and children Daune (Alder) & Alejandro Flores, Karl Lance Alder, Travis Alder, Chad & Bridgett (Brummer) Alder, and Launie (Alder) & Alexander Ray, 9 grandchildren, Alexy Flores, Espi (Flores) & Layne Roshay, Paisen Alder, Lilly Alder, Sophia Alder, Conrad Alder, Oliver Alder, Daren Ray, Melina Ray, 2 great-grandchildren, Ashe Roshay & Ivy Roshay, and siblings Drew (Alder) Richardson, Liane (Bertosh) Alder, Dixie (Alder) & Devon Doney, Sandra (Cottle) Alder, Gloria (Alder) & Kent Olsen. Funeral services are Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11 AM, preceded by visitation at 10 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mountain Vista Ward at 6655 E Preston St. Mesa.


