Kathryn Mae (Wilde) Alleman 11/18/1942 - 5/1/2022 Kathryn Mae Wilde Alleman was surrounded by her loving family as she returned to her Heavenly Father on May 1st 2022 at her home in Georgetown, Idaho at the age of 79.
Kathy was born on November 18th 1942 in Montpelier Idaho, to parents Eugene Wilde and Rose Solum Wilde. She was the third child out of four: Joyce, Merlin, Kathy, and Russell. She was raised in Georgetown where she met the love of her life Doyle Alleman at the local skating rink. On February 7th 1958, they got married in Nounan, Idaho at his parents house, Lester and Rilma Alleman. They later got sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah temple on February 24th 1982.
Together they welcomed their four children: Teresa, Greg, Todd, and Laura. As a family they enjoyed camping, fly fishing, cross country skiing, hauling and cutting wood, huckleberry picking, and working the cows at the ranch. They lived in Salt Lake City for ten years where she worked at Condies doing food processing. In their free time they enjoyed going to the local Lagoon. When they moved back to Georgetown, she later earned her CNA and enjoyed the time that she worked at the local hospital on the med surg floor. She had a love for ALL animals, but her favorites were moose, hummingbirds, and wolves. Two of her best friends were her dogs Muffin and then Miko.
In her lifetime she also battled cancer, twice. She conquered her first battle, but succumbed to the second.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joyce, brother Merlin, grandson Michael Sorenson, and granddaughter Kara Stewart.
She is survived by her children: Teresa, Greg, Todd (Marcia), Laura (Doug), her brother Russell, 14 grandkids, 34 and one half great grandkids,and 3 great great grandkids.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 7th 2022 at 12:00 at the Georgetown LDS chapel. There will be a viewing prior to the services from 11:00 - 11:45.