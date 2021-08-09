Kellie Denise Parker Aug 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kellie Denise Parker 08/26/1964 - 07/26/2021 Kellie Denise Parker, daughter of Earlynn Kay Spivey of Montpelier, ID, passed away July 26, 2021, of medical complications at her home in Grants Pass, OR.Kellie was born on July 26, 1964, in Reno, NV, Kellie spent most of her life in Wichita, Kansas, and Grants Pass. Kellie was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Douglas Short. She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. and leaves behind a dear friend, Kathy Merill of Grants Pass, OR. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kellie Denise Parker Stephen Douglas Short Kansas Earlynn Kay Spivey Wichita Kathy Merill Reno Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you Place an Obituary More Obituaries at Legacy.com The Herald Journal also publishes its obituaries and death notices with Legacy.com, a leading online obituary database that partners with more than 1,500 newspapers. Visit Legacy