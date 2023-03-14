Kent Swa January 17, 1956 - March 9, 2023 Kent Swa passed away in Aurora Colorado March 9, 2023 after he lost his courageous battle with lung cancer.
He was born in Soda Springs Idaho on January 17, 1956. He was raised in Bear Lake Idaho by his parents, Willard Swa and Joyce Horsley Swa, along with his two brother Kym and Kurt.
Kent attended Bear Lake High School and graduated in 1974. Shortly after, he joined the Navy. While he was enlisted, he studied to become an electrician at the Nuclear Power School, where he graduated at the top of his class.
Kent received an early release from the Navy to raise his son, Derek. He made his living as an electrician. This job made travel a necessity. The two traveled together to many different states and made friends all along the way. In the midst of his travels, he welcomed a daughter, ShaLayne. He provided the best life for his children and himself that he could.
Kent was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed hunting. Later in life, this was mostly for small game. He enjoyed being in the outdoors as much as he could. Going for drives or watching baseball at Coors field, Kent could always be found outside.
In 2014, he was diagnosed with cancer. He lived the rest of his life to the fullest. He traveled between Colorado, Wyoming, and Idaho spending time with his family and friends. Kent would never say no to a good concert or venue with his brothers, children or grandchildren. He was a devoted grandpa who loved his grandchildren with all of his heart.
Before his passing, Kent was living in Longmont Colorado with his best friend Finn. He is survived by his brothers, Kym and Kurt. Son Derek, daughter-in-law Stephanie, their children Sierra, Aspen, and Austin. Daughter ShaLayne, son-in-law Travis, their children Rorie, Brylee, and Jorja.
Services will be he’s in Montpelier Idaho at a later date.
