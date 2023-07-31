Kristina Ann (Sorenson) Dimick October 21, 1977 - July 29, 2023 Kristina Ann Sorenson Dimick 45 passed away on Friday, July 29th, 2023 at the Heritage Park Rehabilitation Hospital in Roy Utah.
She was born on October 21st, 1977 in Caribou Memorial Hospital to Eldon Kent Sorenson and Teresa Alleman Sorenson. She was raised in Georgetown and went to Georgetown Elementary and Bear Lake High School in Montpelier.
She married Daniel Jeppson in June 1994. Together they had a daughter Tiffany Ann Jeppson. They later divorced. She then married Kim Karl Dimick. Together they had Justin Stewart and Tasha Rose Dimick. They later separated.
Kristina was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved camping and fishing.
Kristina is survived by her mother Teresa Alleman, brother Lance (Jessica) Sorenson, her children Tiffany Jeppson, Justin and Tasha Dimick, her grandfather Doyle Alleman, Russell Wilde, a great uncle, and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and family members. Kristina is also survived by two grandsons whom she loved very much Kyson Curzon and Boston Reynolds.
Kristina is preceded in death by her father, Kent, her brother Mike, and grandparents Kathryn Alleman, Eldon and Madge Sorenson.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Kristina's Aunt Laura for all she did for Kristina.
The family would also like to express their sincere thanks and love to Joshua Conner, a good friend, who was always there for Kristina and helped her a great deal.
