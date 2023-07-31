Kristina Ann (Sorenson) Dimick

Kristina Ann (Sorenson) Dimick October 21, 1977 - July 29, 2023 Kristina Ann Sorenson Dimick 45 passed away on Friday, July 29th, 2023 at the Heritage Park Rehabilitation Hospital in Roy Utah.

She was born on October 21st, 1977 in Caribou Memorial Hospital to Eldon Kent Sorenson and Teresa Alleman Sorenson. She was raised in Georgetown and went to Georgetown Elementary and Bear Lake High School in Montpelier.


