Kristopher Kennon Crane

Kristopher Kennon Crane July 6, 1983 - April 19, 2023 Kristopher Kennon Crane was born into this world on July 6, 1983, the son of Kennon and Cheri Crane of Bennington. He was the oldest grandchild born in Cheri's family, and a beloved grandchild on Kennon's side of the family tree. Kris was a joy to be around and was cheerful and curious at an early age. This led to several adventures that were character building, like the time he dropped a rock into a dual tractor tire, then plunged in after it, wedging himself firmly inside the metal center. It was fun for his parents to rescue him from this predicament.

Kris became a loving big brother to two siblings, Derek Glenn, and Devin John. These three boys shared a special bond and they have been close friends and brothers through the years. They were talented musicians and formed a garage band, performing in varying venues. Their mother figured it was important for them to learn how to cook and soon each boy had mastered the art of creating delicious cuisine. Kris in particular became a talented cook, and his first jobs were in varied eateries. He also worked at Broulim's part-time as a high school student and enjoyed learning to work with the public.


