LaRae (Liljenquist) Bartschi June 25, 1930 - July 9, 2023 LaRae Bartschi, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at her home in Montpelier
She was born on June 25, 1930, in Hyrum, Utah, to Horace Nephi and LaPreal Jensen Liljenquist. The family relocated to Preston, Idaho when she was 7 years old, and then to Montpelier, Idaho when she was 10 years old. She attended school in Montpelier, where she graduated from Montpelier High School in 1948. She was active in Student Council where she was the Student Body Vice-President, a Pep Club member, a Marjorette, the Glee Club, and was on the Grizzly Staff.
During high school, LaRae worked as an usher and ticket taker at the Rich Theatre, which went on to become the Centre Theatre. After graduating from high school, she started working as a telephone operator for Mountain Bell. During this time, she met and married Glenn Bartschi on November 24, 1951. Together they were parents to four children, ten grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Glenn and LaRae built the first laundromat in Montpelier, and also built and operated the Michelle Motel for several years. After raising her kids to school age, LaRae began working as a teller at First Security Bank. The bank went on to become Wells Fargo Bank, where she retired in 1993. She was active in the community, serving in the Jay C'Ettes, the Mother's Club, and a PTA member. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many different capacities.
Spending time with her family and enjoying her children and grand-children was always her favorite activity. She also enjoyed many different hobbies including knitting, sewing, reading, playing cards, bowling, snowmobiling, and she loved watching and cheering on the Utah Jazz. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
LaRae was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, her father and mother, a brother Robert, and her step-father Leo D. Williams. She is survived by her children, Marcia Wallentine (Max Bunderson), Hal Bartschi, Michelle Nelson (Paul), and Tammy Walker (Eric), her ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Thursday, July 13 ,2023 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Schwab-Matthews Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. in the Montpelier 1st and 4th Ward. The family will also receive friends at a viewing before the funeral from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Montpelier City Cemetery.
