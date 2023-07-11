LaRae (Liljenquist) Bartschi

LaRae (Liljenquist) Bartschi June 25, 1930 - July 9, 2023 LaRae Bartschi, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at her home in Montpelier

She was born on June 25, 1930, in Hyrum, Utah, to Horace Nephi and LaPreal Jensen Liljenquist. The family relocated to Preston, Idaho when she was 7 years old, and then to Montpelier, Idaho when she was 10 years old. She attended school in Montpelier, where she graduated from Montpelier High School in 1948. She was active in Student Council where she was the Student Body Vice-President, a Pep Club member, a Marjorette, the Glee Club, and was on the Grizzly Staff.


