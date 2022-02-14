LaThair Peterson 2/23/1934 - 2/13/2022 LaThair Peterson, 87, passed away February 13, 2022 at his home in Ovid surrounded by family.
LaThair Peterson was the youngest child of Oliver and Hazel Peterson. He was raised in Ovid and attended Ovid Elementary and Fielding High School. In high school he met and married his sweetheart, Ina Rogers from Paris. After graduation, they married and were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 8, 1952. They lived in Paris for a few short months and then moved to Ovid where they built their home. LaThair and Ina were the parents of five children. They worked together raising their children and running their dairy farm in Ovid.
LaThair was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many positions in the church, several bishoprics and many other positions. He loved serving in the temple. He had a firm testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
During his 46 years as a dairy farmer, he also worked on the Union Pacific Railroad for 5 years and as a carpenter. He served as a member of the Cache Valley Dairy Board of Directors for 20 years.
He was in charge of and caretaker for the Ovid Cemetery for most of his adult life.
LaThair enjoyed playing and watching all sports and in his later life he enjoyed golfing. He was a big fan of BYU football and the Utah Jazz.
He was loved by his family and set an admirable example of tireless service as he cared for his wife during her 12 year battle with Alzheimer's.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ina Marie Rogers Peterson, his son Michael L. Peterson, 2 great grand children Everett Nelson and Hazel Peterson, his parents Oliver and Hazel Peterson, 3 sisters; Myrtle, DeLoris, and Genevieve and 4 brothers, Eldon, Dennis, Dee Laurin, and Calvin.
He is survived by a daughter-in-law, Debra Peterson (Michael) of Smithfield, Utah, daughter Sandra (Jeffrey) Wright of Boise, son Monte (Kimi) Peterson of Blackfoot, Idaho, son Marty (Verna) Peterson, Boise, son Mark (Kris) Peterson of Bloomington, 21 grandchildren, and 57 great-grand grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Liberty Ward chapel at noon. There will be a viewing 2 hours prior to the service 10:00-11:45. Interment will be in the Ovid Cemetery.