Leon A. Eborn November 26, 1946 - May 9, 2023 Leon A. Eborn, age 76, passed away on May 9, 2023 in Monroe Utah, after a lengthy battle of COPD. He was born in Montpelier, Idaho on November 26, 1946 to Fern Larsen and Weldon A. Eborn.

Leon grew up in Paris Idaho on a small family farm with his three brothers and one sister. Going out and milking the cows was something that he really enjoyed. In his childhood he enjoyed rabbit hunting with his brothers in the “bottoms”. He delivered milk in the Bear Lake Valley and was a tour guide for a few summers at Minnetonka Caves in St. Charles Canyon, and always shared stories about carrying cold drinks on his back up the steep hills for visitors to purchase.


