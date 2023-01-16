Loe Ione (Gordon) Hammond 7/5/1930 - 1/13/2023 Loe Ione Gordon Hammond, 92, passed away on January 13, 2023 in
Montpelier, Idaho.
She was born July 5, 1930, in Beaver, Utah to Foster LeRoy Gordon and Loe E. Erickson.
She was married to Monte Gene Hammond on October 15, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints she served faithfully in many
different positions including Relief Society President, Primary President, Scouting, and for
many years as ward organist. She and her eternal companion served two full time missions to
Kirkland, Ohio and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Ione is survived by four children, Ronald John (Sandi) of Rexburg, Idaho, Lynda Whicker (Jeff)
of Mountain Green, Utah, David Gene (Michele) of Afton, Wyoming, Steven Dilworth (Julie) of
Montpelier, Idaho, Kaye Hammond of Syracuse, Utah; 26 grandchildren, and 54 great
grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, two sisters, one son, one grandson,
and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held in the Montpelier Fifth Ward LDS Chapel (340 North Sixth Street)
on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at noon. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11:45 a.m. prior to
the services. Interment will be in the Montpelier Cemetery
