.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Lola Louise (Hartley) Findlay March 16, 1935 - April 30, 2023 Lola Louise Hartley Findlay
Lola, wife of the late Eugene Hugh Findlay of Bloomington, quietly passed away on April 30th, 2023.
They resided in South Jordan, Utah where Gene worked for the State after a career in the US Air Force.
Lola was raised in Stirling, Alberta, Canada and met Gene at BYU. They were married and have 7 children, all still living. They were active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as Mission President and Matron of the Houston, Texas Mission from 1993-1996.
