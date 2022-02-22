Lorna Myrl (LaMont) Weston 8/15/1942 - 2/16/2022 Lorna Myrl LaMont Weston passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 79. Her family would like to sincerely thank all of those who cared for her during her stay at Terrace Grove Assisted Living. Lorna was born August 15, 1942, in Logan, Utah, to parents John R. and LaRene D. LaMont. She married Mckay W. Weston on July 21, 1959 and was a caring wife for 38 years before he preceded her in death. A mother to four children, Lorna loved her children unconditionally and her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren. Lorna's loved ones remember her for her sometimes-sassy-sometimes-sweet-always-peppy sense of humor, her playfulness and protectiveness, and most of all, her heart. She was devoted to being a caretaker and source of comfort to her family, and she earned her wings well in this life. She is predeceased by her parents, her siblings Lynda Marie Murdaugh, William E. Owen, and Lana Faye Jardine. Surviving Lorna is her brother John Ferris Lamont, and her children; Daniel M. Weston, Terri Ann Lamborn, David N. Weston, and LaRene Eborn, as well as her 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, with three on the way.
Private family services will be held for Lorna in Logan, Utah on February 25th, 2022. For those wishing to pay their respects in the future, she will be buried next to her sweetheart in Laketown, Utah.