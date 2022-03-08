Margaret Alice (Lilley) Sheppard Peck 8/3/1926 - 3/4/2022 Margaret Alice Lilley Sheppard Peck 95 years Born August 3, 1926 to March 4, 2022. She was born to John Edward & Olive Isabelle Lilley in Olympia, Washington. Margaret was one of 10 children. Preceding her death are her brothers Joseph Liley, Harold Lilley and Charles Olds and sisters Betty Lilley, Annabell Allen, Virginia Cloutier and Bertha Gilbert. Two living brothers Richard & Delbert Lilley. Margaret met a nice young man, Gerald (Jerry) Harry Sheppard. Gerald and Margaret were married on June 7, 1943 while he served his country in the Navy during WWII. They had a son born on July 11, 1944, Gerald Odell Shepard, now living in Chubbuck, Idaho. Later came Marlana Gail Shepard July 18, 1946 (Paul). Marlana returned to heaven on October 28, 2013. 1943-1946 Margaret served her country and the war effort by working as a civilian contractor for the Department of the Army as an assembly optics and shipping arms overseas. On November 10, 1954 Margaret was blessed with twins, Randal Allen Shepard (Charlotte) of Montpelier, Idaho and Reginald Lee Sheppard (Donna) of Mountain Home, Idaho. Nine years later she gave birth to Wade Delbert Shepard on May 26,1963. God blessed Margaret and Jerry one day with him before he was called to Heaven. Margaret and Jerry were blessed with another beautiful little girl Vela Rose Mattson (Royce) on August 26, 1964 of Montpelier, Idaho. Margaret and Jerry joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on January 14,1961. The Lord took Jerry on July 17, 1981 to Heaven, preparing Margaret's way. Margaret went on to serve a mission in England. She met a wonderful man, Leonard (Len) John Peck, on her mission. She finished her mission and Len made plans to go to America. Margaret and Len were married on February 1, 1990 until June 12, 2012 when Len returned to Heaven. Also welcomed to the family is a son, Richard Leonard Peck (Moriah) of Georgetown, Idaho. Margaret was blessed with 19 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, 25 great-great-great grandchildren. Margaret's journey in life also involved working as a waitress, cub scouts, Relief Society, schooling in nursing and final education as a herbalist. She also was very involved in genealogy. There she found out that we were connected to royalty. She was so proud knowing we had royal blood. For most of her friends she was known as Queen Margaret because she talked about royalty a lot. Margaret loved her family and friends. She had a strong faith in God. She had a Christ like unconditional love for everyone she met. She was loved by all.