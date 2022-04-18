Margie (Riley) Loveland

Margie (Riley) Loveland 11/9/1941 - 4/15/2022 Margie (Midge) Loveland passed away on April 15, 2022 at Logan Regional hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Margie was born on November 9th 1941, in Evanston Wyoming to David and Afton Riley.

She married the love of her life, Larry Dan Loveland of Fish Haven Idaho, on June 3rd 1960 in the Salt Lake City Temple where they were sealed for time and all eternity.

Survived by five children Kara Lee (David), Mike (Teri), Brent (Jennifer), Bruce (Natalie), Becki (Kenneth) 18 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grand Children.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the St. Charles ward of the Bear Lake Stake.

Margie was a loving wife and enduring mother. She had a wonderful life filled full of devotion and unwavering service to family and friends.

Service will be held on Thursday April 21st at 2:30 pm at the St Charles LDS Chapel with a viewing prior to the service from 12:00 - 2:15 Interment will be at the Fish Haven, Idaho Cemetery.

