Marian Kay (Bunderson) Nield

Marian Kay (Bunderson) Nield June 24, 1933 - May 25, 2023 Marian Kay Bunderson Nield, age 89, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, May 25, 2023. She was born June 24, 1933 in St. Charles, ID, the only child of John Bunderson and Grace Gilgen Bunderson. As a child she lived in various locations, finally settling in Montpelier, ID to finish her school years. Marian was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On July 21, 1948, she was married to Max Nield and they were later sealed together for eternity in the Logan Temple on November 18, 1995.

She was an active member of the community and was a founding member of the Bear Lake Ambulance Service and served as an EMT for several years. She was very talented in sewing, needle work and any craft she chose to pursue including her love of making porcelain dolls.


