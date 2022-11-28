Marie Poulsen 12/25/1940 - 11/23/2022 Marie Poulsen passed away peacefully on November 23, 2022, at Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center in Pocatello, ID. Marie was born December 25, 1940, to Elzo and Cerelda Roberts Poulsen.
Marie attended school in Paris, ID. She lived in Montpelier, ID., Stanley, ID., Delta, UT., and Bunkerville, NV.
Marie married Dick Hunzeker and was later divorced. They had 4 children Deb, Laura, Ken, and Philip. Later in life, she moved to Delta, UT. and married Neal Finlinson and was later divorced. Then she moved back to Montpelier, ID.
Mom was a member of the Jaycettes club and was president of the club at one time. She held several positions in the LDS church. Mom worked many different jobs including the A&W, bartender in several different locations and a gift shop in Mesquite, NV.
Mom enjoyed crocheting, baking, making jewelry, traveling, coin collecting, canning fruits and vegetables, collecting seashells and rocks at the ocean and telling stories with family and friends.
Marie was preceded in death by parents Elzo and Cerelda Poulsen, brothers Darryl and Paul Poulsen and daughter Deb Hunzeker Wood and son-in-law Ray Widmer Jr.
Marie is survived by her children Laura Widmer (Mike), Philip Hunzeker (Toni), and Ken Hunzeker.
Seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
One sister Rexene Shepherd (Dick).
As a family we would like to thank the staff at Monte Vista Hills and the hospice team for the kind, loving and patient care they gave our dear sweet mom.
Funeral services will be held Saturday December 3rd at 12:00 p.m. at the Liberty ward church. There will be a viewing open to the public prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. Also, at the Liberty ward church. Interment will be at the Liberty cemetery.
