Marina Louise (Nunez) Sparks 4/13/1926 - 6/5/2022 Marina Louise Sparks passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 5th in Montpelier Idaho Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing facility. She had just had her 96th birthday.
Marina was born at home in Green River Wyoming April 13th, 1926 to Porfira and Santos Nunez.
She attended and graduated high school in Green River Wyoming in 1945. During her school years she helped take care of her 4 siblings, as she was the oldest of 5 children.
In 1946 she married Solomon Martinez and to this union her first beautiful baby girl was born, Frances Jo Martinez, they were later divorced.
In 1959 Marina married the love of her life, Donal Pugmire, A year later they welcomed another beautiful daughter, Donna Maria Pugmire. Don had 4 boys of his own, Reed, Rex, Terry and Steve. All the boys had left home to start their military careers except Steve, the youngest. On April 12th, 1964 Don passed away, one day before her birthday and after only 5 short years of marriage.
She later married Weldon Jay Sparks on June 11th 1978. With this marriage came 3 more step children, Barry, Deanna and Gloria Sparks. Weldon Jay passed away on June 16th, 2014.
Marina loved music and was very musically inclined. She played the piano, violin, guitar, accordion and harmonica all of which she learned to play by ear. She also had a great love for dance, the polka was her favorite. She loved all genres of music and loved singing church hymns and even joined the church choir.
Marina was known for her wonderful cooking and baking. She could always whip up something wonderful for family and friends who dropped in to visit. If she was not able to feed you something she felt bad.
She also loved quilting and crocheting and was able to do it for many years until her arthritis became too severe. For 30 years, she was a member of the BLMH Auxiliary. She served in many areas, quilting, volunteering at the thrift store and also the sunshine corner. It was during these years that many new, and wonderful friends were made.
Marina was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and willingly served the lord as compassionate service leader.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 siblings, her husbands and one grandson Jerry Donal , step son Reed Pugmire and step daughters Gloria Sparks, and step granddaughters Donna Taysom and Denise Callan.
She was survived by her two daughters Frances Cook (Jeff Trevitz) and Donna Bienz, her brother Ernest Nunez, 5 grandchildren Tricia (Rick) Poulsen, Deana (Bryan) Dansie, JB Bienz (Helena), Jordan Bienz, and Hope (J.De) Swaton.
7 great grandchildren, 23 Step grandchildren and over 23 Great grandchildren, and over 30 great great grandchildren and one more on the way!
We would like to thank Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Bear Lake Manor, and the Skilled Nursing Facility for all the great care and love that was given during her time there.
Funeral services are Friday June 10th 2022 at 2 PM
At Montpelier 3rd Ward