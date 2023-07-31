Mary Jean (Einzinger) Barnson October 22, 1931 - July 29, 2023 At the age of 91, Mary Jean Barnson returned to her Heavenly Father on July 29th, 2023.
She was born on October 22, 1931, to her parents Hallie and Joeseph Einzinger. Being the youngest and the only girl, the 2 boys Robert (5) and Paul (2) always felt she was really spoiled.
Mary Jean was born and raised in Montpelier, Idaho. In grade school Mary Jean was always chosen to be on the boys' team at recess because she could run like a deer. Mary Jean worked at the Rich Theater as an usher, Lowe Drug and Allingers as a clerk in her teenage years. She was active in Student Affairs, wrote for the school paper (The Grizzly), was president of the Pep Club, and was a member of the choir and drama club. She was always a good student clear through high school and graduated with honors in 1949. As her friends went off to college, Mary Jean chose to support her father in his plans to open his own shoe store. So, on August 13, 1949, Einzinger Shoe Store became a reality which was a part of Mary Jean's future for the next 41 years. Mary Jean was known around town as "the shoe lady." Mary Jean also took on various jobs at the Royal Bakery, Crest Motel and Montpelier Police Station as a dispatcher to keep Cyndie and Teresa in college.
Mary Jean had a love for sports and helped start the sports program for the Young Women. She coached volleyball, basketball and softball for many years. She also had a love for music. She loved to sing and play the piano. She sang in the All-Church Choir and sang many duets with her husband Glenn at various wards and other events.
Mary Jean married her high school sweetheart Glenn Barnson on October 3, 1950, in the Logan Utah Temple. To this union they added 3 children: Cyndie, Teresa and David.
Mary Jean was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She has served in many positions. She was the primary chorister, ward chorister, music chairman, ward mission leader, and primary and young women's teacher. Glenn and Mary Jean also spent several years serving in the Logan Temple where Mary Jean played the organ.
She is survived by daughters Cyndie (Jim) Birch of Cokeville, Wyoming. Teresa (Blair) Keetch of Heyburn, Idaho, David-deceased (Annette) Barnson of Montpelier, Idaho. 12 grandchild and 30 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn LaMar Barnson, parents Hallie and Joseph Einzinger, brother Paul R. Einzinger, brother Robert Einzinger, son David Glenn Barnson, grandchildren Andy and Jenny Barnson, and son in-law Blair Keetch.
Funeral services will be held on August 3rd, 2023 at 11am at the Montpelier 3rd/5th Ward Chapel. A viewing will be held on August 3rd from 10-10:45am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.