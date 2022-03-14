Milton Dennis Bush 5/26/1940 - 3/11/2022 Milton Dennis Bush, son of Milton Easler Bush (1917-1976) and Louisa Hale (1921-2007) died on Friday, 11 March 2022 in Preston, Idaho.
Dennis was the oldest of five children. He enjoyed being there for his siblings. He was a good friend to everybody.
He served a mission in the Eastern States Mission. He fondly remembered participating in the Hill Cumorah Pageant. He often reflected on his special experience at the Sacred Grove.
He met Mary Ione Eldredge (1942-2015) at a dance and they quickly fell in love. They were married and sealed on 12 November 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple.
He attended the University of Utah and obtained a master's degree in social work.
While in college he started his own business, Dennis Bush Carpet Cleaning and maintained it his whole life. He also worked at OC Tanner. He and Ione retired to Bear Lake County in 2007 to enjoy the peaceful beauty. He loved his time there and made many friendships.
Dennis loved tennis, musicals, all types of music, chess, working hard, and serving God. He truly loved meeting and serving people. "Mankind was his business". Simply, he loved people.
He had a great sense of humor and a gentle, easy going nature. He was a good provider of spiritual and physical needs for his family. His children looked up to him and always knew of his love for them.
He held many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved serving in the care center.
Dennis and Ione had nine children: Dennis (Cherie) Bush, Brooke (Thad) Palmer, Joseph (Lorraine) Bush, Julie (Colin) Coker, Lawrence (Trisha) Bush, Lauralee (Darius) Matua, Samuel (Shannon) Bush, Harold Bush, Patience (Cory) Boehme, and found joy in their family relationships.
Dennis is survived by eight children, twenty-eight grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Also survived by three siblings.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife Ione, daughter Patience, sister Linda.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Dingle Church in Dingle, Idaho.