...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. For Eastern Box
Elder County, wind chills from 10 below to 20 below zero,
coldest near Tremonton. For the Cache Valley, wind chills as
low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Myra Lee Saulls August 10, 1966 - January 29, 2023 It is with great sadness that the family of Myra Lee Saulls, (Cherie) announce her sudden passing on Sunday January 29th, 2023.
Cherie will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Anglo Saulls. Her parents, Lillian, and Bob. Sister, Bobi and niece, Adriana. Children, Tara, Jeremy, Moria, Trysh and Travis. Her grandchildren, Trey, Jazlyn, Haley, Kayden, Jade, Lynlee, Laryah, Makayla, Makenzy, Tazelee, Savanna, Brendan, and Brecken. Her great grandchildren, Zara, Serenity, Timberlee ,Saige,and Ryder.
Cherie asked for her memory to be within all our hearts and there will be no service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.