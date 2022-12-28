Nancy Elizabeth (Stevens) Hale

Nancy Elizabeth (Stevens) Hale 7/20/1955 - 12/5/2022 Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale, 67, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at her home in Paris, Idaho. Nancy was born in Logan, Utah on July 20th, 1955, to Iona Kunz Stevens and Lowell Elmer Stevens. She joined five older siblings--Earl, Dennis, Jerry, Maxine, and Michael. She was their half-sister but was never thought of or referred to in that way. She was just their sweet, blonde-haired baby sister.

Nancy loved the outdoors including hunting, fishing, camping and gardening. She grew a legendary vegetable garden, including authentic Bear Lake raspberries and enjoyed sharing and canning the produce. Her green thumb was also evident in her home where beautiful house plants filled tables, corners and windows.


