Nancy Elizabeth (Stevens) Hale 7/20/1955 - 12/5/2022 Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale, 67, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at her home in Paris, Idaho. Nancy was born in Logan, Utah on July 20th, 1955, to Iona Kunz Stevens and Lowell Elmer Stevens. She joined five older siblings--Earl, Dennis, Jerry, Maxine, and Michael. She was their half-sister but was never thought of or referred to in that way. She was just their sweet, blonde-haired baby sister.
Nancy loved the outdoors including hunting, fishing, camping and gardening. She grew a legendary vegetable garden, including authentic Bear Lake raspberries and enjoyed sharing and canning the produce. Her green thumb was also evident in her home where beautiful house plants filled tables, corners and windows.
Nancy never avoided hard work; not only did she take care of her large yard and gardens, but she worked with her husband John in their construction business, framing, hanging wall board and doing finish work as well as any of the crew. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with family and friends—camping, playing cornhole and other games with grandkids or making her delicious Dutch oven dinners including her famous chicken and layered potatoes.
Nancy will join many family members who have preceded her in death—both of her parents, her husband, John, her stepson Patrick and her older brothers Earl and Dennis. She is survived by her stepson Randy and his wife Lavergne of Parker, Arizona; her brother Jerry and his wife Valene of Montpelier, Idaho; her brother Michael and his wife Arlette of Thermopolis, Wyoming and her sister, Maxine Davie and her husband Frank of Pine Valley Utah. Nancy also leaves five grandchildren—Shannon and her husband B.J.; T.J. and his wife Erin; Josh, Cody and his wife Stacy and Amanda and her husband Marvin. She also leaves ten great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild as well as many nieces and nephews. We all loved Nancy and will miss her.
