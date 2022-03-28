Nellie Conra (Schmid) Jensen 12/5/1936 - 3/27/2022 Nellie Conra Schmid Jensen, known as Connie, was surrounded by her family as she returned peacefully to her Heavenly Father on 27 March 2022 in Montpelier, Idaho at the age of 85.
Connie was born 5 December 1936 in Bern, Idaho to Robert and Nellie Schmid. She was the 8th child in a family of 11 children. Her father blessed her with the names of two admirable women: her mother, Nellie Porter, and his first wife, Conra Shumway. Her father emigrated from Switzerland, and raised Connie and her siblings in the small Swiss community of Bern, Idaho. She attended grade school in a two room schoolhouse in Bern, and graduated from Montpelier High School.
She married Bob Jensen on 19 February 1954 in the Logan Temple. Later that year, they moved to California and welcomed their first child, Terrie. Over the years, they moved to several homes and welcomed five more children: Kelly, Brad, Christy, Conra and John. They eventually settled in Paris, Idaho to raise their children and begin their business, Jensen Lumber.
Connie was a devoted mother who loved her children unconditionally. She spent her life in genuine Christ-like service, willingly giving of her heart, time, and talents to her family and all she knew. She was known for her welcoming home, her delicious, buttery toast, and her ability to make anyone in her presence feel as though they were the most special person in the world to her.
She willingly served the Lord in various callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She received her first calling at the age of 16 as secretary in the Sunday School presidency. She also helped her Papa type patriarchal blessings while he served as Stake Patriarch in the Bear Lake Valley. She went on to serve in the Young Women's, Primary, and Scouting organizations, with her very last calling being Achievement Day leader.
She is preceded in death by her beloved Mama and Papa (Robert and Nellie), nine of her siblings, one grandson, Chase (son of John and Lana Jensen), and two great-grandsons, Kol (son of Stephanie and Tyler Woolstenhulme) and Dominic (son of Holly Peralta). She is survived by her brother Marvin (Jesse) Schmid, her sister-in-law Maxine Schmid, her husband Bob, her six children Terrie (Kenny) Webb, Kelly (Marlene), Brad (JoEllen), Christy Jensen, Conra (Todd) Wallentine, John (Lana), 18 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
As a family we would like to thank the staff at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, the Skilled Nursing Facility, and Bear Lake Manor for the excellent care and kind and loving patience you gave our dear mother.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, 1 April 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Paris LDS Chapel. There will be a viewing open to the public prior to the service at 10:30 - 11:45 a.m. also at the church. Internment will be at the Paris Cemetery.