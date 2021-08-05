Olive Mae (Hunter) Kunz 7/3/1936 - 6/9/2021 Olive Mae Hunter Kunz was born July 3, 1936, in Rigby, Idaho to Daniel Mark and Bernice Williams Hunter. Marjie Bernice completed the family 13 months later.
Olive grew up in the Great Depression and knew of scarcity. She would tell of her father bringing home 2 cupcakes and them splitting them so each member of the family could have one half of a cupcake. One of her favorite memories was a bike they had received. Her grandmother got up early to walk from Bennington to Montpelier to be the first in line at Western Auto. She was only able to get one bike, which was a boy's bike. This fact did not take away from the joy Olive and Marjie had riding, each taking turns one pedaling, the other riding on the handle bars. They rode the bike until the tire was ruined and since rubber was rationed, that was the end of the bike.
Even though the Depression was a time of scarcity, there was not a shortage of family togetherness. Sunday night was a time for getting together with aunts, uncles and cousins for homemade ice cream. This tradition she carried on with her grandchildren. She married Wayne Oneal Kunz, that marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple. Seven children were born into the family, Daniel Wayne (Sue) Kunz, Michael Oneal (Judy) Kunz, Olive Luann (Kenneth) Transtrum, Bret DeWayne (Marti) Kunz, Karla Lynn (Steven) Stumpp, Sharon Aseneth (Kim) Ballard, Julie K (Boyd) Pugmire. Wayne and Olive were later divorced. She had 33 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren.
In her later years she served an LDS mission in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma mission. She enjoyed serving the Lord and her mission would be an accomplishment she treasured.
She enjoyed taking trips with Mike and Luann and their families that were memorable. She also enjoyed family get togethers. Dutch oven chicken and potatoes would be cooking while the grandchildren swam, jumped on the trampoline and swung on the swing set, with fireworks completing the night. Rhubarb, fudge, sour cream cake batter were just a few of the many treats that would be enjoyed while family laughed, had gospel discussion and solved problems.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel, her mother Bernice, 2 sons, Danny and Mike, one great grandchild McCrae Bodily. Olive passed away June 9, 2021. A viewing will be held at Schwab Matthews Mortuary on June 19, 2021 at 9:30 to 10:30, 702 Clay Street, Montpelier, Idaho. A graveside service will be held in the Bennington, Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. There will be a family get together at the Bennington Park to share memories of Olive.