Patricia Ann (Doman Peterson) Wood

Patricia Ann (Doman Peterson) Wood November 19, 1949 - April 3, 2023 Patricia Ann Doman Peterson Wood passed from the loving arms of her earthly family to the loving arms of her heavenly family on April 3, 2023, in Pocatello, Idaho. Pat was the first child to bless the Doman Family, when she arrived on November 19, 1949, in Soda Springs, Idaho. She was later joined by five sisters and one brother. She married Wade Peterson September 13, 1968. Together they were blessed with 7 children then later divorced but have remained good friends. Later in life, Pat found great joy and companionship with her husband, Mike. Pat and Mike shared 22 years, tons of laughter, and many adventures together. She was his sweetheart, and he was hers. They enjoyed every second of their marriage together. Pat worked as an RN most of her life. She was an amazing nurse and cared for all patients and their families with her whole heart. She passed that legacy on to her students through the many CNA classes that she taught.

Her greatest happiness was her posterity of seven children, 16 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Pat loved the gospel and valued her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an avid reader, and her candid wit was unparalleled. Her family would like to share a very, very short glimpse into how much Pat influenced their lives....


