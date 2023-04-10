...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will very
quickly rise to HIGH today with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...In effect 6 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Patricia Ann (Doman Peterson) Wood November 19, 1949 - April 3, 2023 Patricia Ann Doman Peterson Wood passed from the loving arms of her earthly family to the loving arms of her heavenly family on April 3, 2023, in Pocatello, Idaho. Pat was the first child to bless the Doman Family, when she arrived on November 19, 1949, in Soda Springs, Idaho. She was later joined by five sisters and one brother. She married Wade Peterson September 13, 1968. Together they were blessed with 7 children then later divorced but have remained good friends. Later in life, Pat found great joy and companionship with her husband, Mike. Pat and Mike shared 22 years, tons of laughter, and many adventures together. She was his sweetheart, and he was hers. They enjoyed every second of their marriage together. Pat worked as an RN most of her life. She was an amazing nurse and cared for all patients and their families with her whole heart. She passed that legacy on to her students through the many CNA classes that she taught.
Her greatest happiness was her posterity of seven children, 16 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Pat loved the gospel and valued her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an avid reader, and her candid wit was unparalleled. Her family would like to share a very, very short glimpse into how much Pat influenced their lives....
One of the main things that my Mama taught me that affected my life so greatly and has stuck with me is "Dare to be Different". Even though my style as a teenager was a bit crazy, she never interfered with me expressing myself, and she would do whatever I wanted with my hair (think Billy Idol hair). She celebrated differences in people and taught us to do the same. She told us often, "Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a great battle" and told us to always do "the kindest thing in the kindest way". She truly had Christ-like love and taught us to show that in all we do. That is the best legacy anyone can leave. - Holli
I remember as a kid being amazed at how much mom knew about everything. She was the best veterinarian, seamstress, beautician, chef, artist, pianist, pinewood derby car designer, swimming instructor, and advice giver. She had a great sense of humor, which seemed to have rubbed off on all of us. She taught me to be honest even if that honesty had consequences, like a wooden spoon. Mom sacrificed a lot throughout her life for us kids. I will never forget her selfless acts and never-ending love. She has always loved the gospel and the Savior and has been a great example to me. Her "greatest wish" was for her family to stay close and love each other. I'm still so amazed with her, Mom was the best of everything. - Thad
Mom was the hardest worker I have ever met, tirelessly working for others & her family. She taught me to always do my best & never give up, she taught me to fight!! Mom's love of the Savior & her desire to follow him & to be a true disciple will always be with me. I hope I can grow up to be like her! She would end each call with "Love you sweet girl" Love you so much, Mom. - Heidi
Mom had a wicked sense of humor and she laughed with her whole body, which I loved. She taught me to find the joy in everything & that laughter (and chocolate) could fix anything. I love you to the moon & back Mama, I hope you're eating all the chocolate - Sari.
I can still hear your gentle, kind voice and feel the squeeze of your hand in mine. You were my first phone call when I had something to celebrate and my only call when I was hurting. You would patiently listen and offer "I love you, my sweet boy". Mom made it all better and I know you'll continue to speak to me. I love you momma. - Kip
No conversation or visit would end without Mom telling us how much she loved us. When we were kids, she wouldn't let you go to bed without coming over to give her a big hug and a kiss. She taught me to show patience and kindness to everyone and to choose love over hate, no matter what. She told me, "We can't change people, we can just give them good options." She was a peacemaker and a pure example of Christ-like charity and would do anything for anyone. I hope to carry her example with me always and love as she loved. You're forever in my heart, Mom. - Jake
My mom taught me so much in life, especially that you can't go wrong with a good sense of humor. I loved making her laugh and when she made me laugh. She was such a sweet woman that brought joy into many people's lives. She told me to never lose my humor, and I promise I never will because she never did. I'm going to miss you so much, Mom. - Josh
Mom is having a glorious reunion on the other side with her parents Rufus Doman, Verlene (Hansen), and Donna (Wright), her mother-in-law Marie Stinnette, her brother-in-law Gary Melton, and her sister Debra "Debbie" Doman.
She is survived by her sweetheart, Mike, whom she adored, her siblings Robin (Bobbi) Greene, Sharon Melton, Kristie Bartschi, Teresa Doman-Kunz, Cory Doman, and her sister-in-law Norma Jean (Danny) Wubs. Also survived by her first husband, Wade Peterson & her seven children: Holli (Bryce) Bunderson, Thad (Heidi) Peterson, Heidi (Jason) Despain, Sari (Brandon) Stenholm, Kip (Kim) Peterson, Jake (Britt) Peterson, and Josh (Nicole) Peterson. Pat had 16 grandchildren, whom she loved fiercely: Kimberlily (Kit & Mick) Bunderson, Jordan (Chris) Goodwin, Oliver (Makinzy) Bunderson, Valkyrie Bunderson, Scout Bunderson, Hanna (Kaydon) Barney, Morgan Peterson, Kaci Peterson, Denver Peterson, Eliza Despain, Amelia Despain, Aaron Despain, Shelbi (Tristan) Maughan, Averi (Dillon) Ludwig, Makenna Peterson, and Kaleb Peterson. She was overjoyed to meet her 5 great-granddaughters: Octavia (Tavi) Goodwin, Tallula (Tully) Goodwin, Layne Ludwig, Dalli Ludwig, and Renlee Barney. Her family was her world, and she loved on us every chance she got.
A celebration of life will be held on the day with the most sunshine, June 21st, 2023, in Liberty, Idaho at the pavilion. Details to follow later. Mom never wanted a funeral, she wanted a party, where we would laugh and share good times, like we always did when we got together as family. As per Mom's request, there will be hot fudge sundaes, Groucho Marx glasses, bubbles, flamingoes, and lots of laughter! Come prepared to share a memory, funny story, or something you learned from Pat. It's so hard to sum up a life in a few paragraphs.
In lieu of flowers, books!! Donate a book, buy a book, read a book, or share your favorite book with your children and/or grandchildren. Our mom loved books!
