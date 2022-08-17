Paul Kent Crane

Paul Kent Crane 11/3/1949 - 8/4/2022 Paul Kent Crane was born November 3, 1949 to Calvin and Dorothy Crane in Montpelier, Idaho. He passed away peacefully at him home in Bennington, Idaho surrounded by his loving family on August 4, 2022.

Kent grew up a farm boy in Bennington, Idaho and remained a farm boy for the rest of his life. He even started a small dairy with his brother as a teenager.

