Paul Kent Crane 11/3/1949 - 8/4/2022 Paul Kent Crane was born November 3, 1949 to Calvin and Dorothy Crane in Montpelier, Idaho. He passed away peacefully at him home in Bennington, Idaho surrounded by his loving family on August 4, 2022.
Kent grew up a farm boy in Bennington, Idaho and remained a farm boy for the rest of his life. He even started a small dairy with his brother as a teenager.
In May 1968, he and his classmates were the first to graduate from Bear Lake High School. After high school, Kent attended Idaho State University where he graduated with an Associate's Degree in Civil Engineering.
Kent married Elizabeth Anne Rowsell on September 5, 1970, whom he had known since 6th grade and they had 6 children. Kent always went by his middle name and he thought it was "cool" that his wife also went by her middle name.
After finishing school at ISU, Kent built a dairy barn and continued to milk cows for another 50 years. In addition to milking and raising cows, he raised sheep and children. To help supplement his dairy, he grew hay and grain.
Kent and Anne were blessed with six children. Kent's family was his life and they were all involved in the farm work as well. Most recently, one of Kent's favorite activities was keeping track of where his family was located at any given time with the app "Find my Friends".
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints and held many positions within the church. His favorite callings were as a Primary Teacher and Executive Secretary which he held and continued to work in until the time of his death.
Kent is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anne, and children, Todd, Denise, Colton (Susan), Matt (Leslie), Becky (Tim), 15 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, 4 sisters and many nieces and nephews, and honorary family member Andy Toulouse.
Kent was preceded in death by his father Calvin Dee Crane, his mother Dorothy Ivonda Hart Crane, brother-in-law Jerry Green, and son Cody Kent Crane.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Schwab-Matthews Mortuary and a viewing will be held at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, Friday, August 19th, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. located at 702 Clay Street in Montpelier. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 20th, at 2:00 p.m. inside the Bennington Church with viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Bennington Cemetery. For information concerning live streaming of the service, please contact Schwab-Matthews Mortuary at 208-847-0451.
We would like to offer special thanks to Vanessa with Symbii Hospice for her love and tender care in the days leading up to his death.